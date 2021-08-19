Richie Incognito and Nicholas Morrow leave Raiders practice with injuries

A little over an hour into practice, at nearly the same moment, both Richie Incognito and Nicholas Morrow went down on the field. Morrow on the North field and Incognito on the South field. In both instances, it was the last snap of the session.

Morrow stayed down for a while, with teammates kneeling around him. They brought out a cart, just in case, but Morrow would ultimately get up and walk to the side, where he then worked with trainers.

Incognito walked off as well, though very slowly. He then made his way toward the team tent, heavily favoring his right leg and, again, moving very slowly.

Before either player could be assessed, the big fight broke out on the field during special teams sessions and practice was called off. It all happened so fast, there was little time to assess the severity of either injury.

“I think we’ll look into it, we’ll know something in the next couple of days, but I don’t have anything to report yet,” Jon Gruden said after practice.

Not that Incognito would have played in Saturday’s preseason game against the Rams, and perhaps not Morrow either, but their injuries should seal the deal on any chance they had of playing. The hope now will be that neither injury is serious enough to cause them to cost them regular season games.

Certainly it appeared serious enough to warrant close monitoring.

When Richie has missed time this training camp it has been second-year guard John Simpson who has stepped in for him. Morrow plays multiple linebacker spots, so the group would shuffle around if he can’t go. Javin White got the start in the first preseason game.

Others not practicing today due to injuries include RB Jalen Richard, WR John Brown, and LB Nick Kwiatkoski.

Defensive tackle Darius Stills returned to practice today sporting a club cast on his right hand.