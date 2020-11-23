Raiders guard Richie Incognito will not be returning from injured reserve this season.

Incognito was injured in the second game of the season and Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced on Monday that he recently had season-ending surgery.

“I hate to admit that, but we’ve tried everything we can,” Gruden said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “Richie’s tried everything he can to get back on the field. His season is over.”

Incognito opened the year as the team’s left guard, but his injury led Denzelle Good to take over the spot. He is signed for next season with a base salary of $5 million and $1.35 million in bonuses. The Raiders would get all $6.35 million in cap space back if they opt to part ways with him.

Richie Incognito had season-ending foot surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk