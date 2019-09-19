Richie Incognito expects emotional day in return to Raiders Sunday

Richie Incognito is back with the Oakland Raiders following a two-game suspension for violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He’s also set to return to the field for his first meaningful NFL game since the end of the 2017 season when the Raiders take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Incognito said Wednesday he expects the game will be a bit emotional for him after a year away from the game.

“It’ll be emotional for me and my family,” Incognito said, via Michael Wagaman of the Associated Press. “It’s been a long trip to get back here. We’re just checking another box.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Incognito’s last game was a playoff loss with the Buffalo Bills against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jan. 2018. Since then, Incognito retired, then unretired. Demanded his release from the Bills, which he received, and pleaded guilty to a pair of incidents where he was charged with disorderly conduct.

The Raiders still saw an opportunity by bringing him into the fold this offseason. The prior incidents led to his suspension for the first two games of the regular season.

Incognito is trying to put all of that behind him and is excited to get back on the field with the Raiders this week.

“The suspension’s behind me, all the negative stuff is behind me. Just eyes forward, staying positive,” Incognito said. “Relishing the opportunity, enjoying every day in here because you don’t know how many more you’re going to have. And wanting to play well. Just really want to charge forward and make it right.”