Richie Incognito agrees to two-year extension with Raiders

The Raiders are headed to Las Vegas and they’re taking Richie Incognito with them.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Monday that Incognito has agreed to an extension with the Raiders. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media followed up with details about the pact a short time later.

It’s a two-year extension worth $14 million with $6.35 million in guaranteed money.

Incognito signed with the Raiders in May after sitting out the entire 2018 season. He missed the first two games of the year due to a suspension and sat out the final two with an ankle injury while starting 12 games at left guard for the Raiders in between those absences.