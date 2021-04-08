Richie Grant vs Jamar Johnson: Which safety makes more sense for Cowboys in the draft?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Crum
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After years of complaints from Dallas Cowboys fans, it seems new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn may have finally brought a mindset of valuing the safety position. The team has tried upgrading the signings of Damonte Kazee at free safety. Reportedly Dallas has added Keanu Neal (nothing official yet, it might go through after the compensatory period ends on May 3) for the hybrid, big nickel safety position. Jaylon Kearse was even brought in as a depth piece who can play all safety spots in emergency situations.

All of those signings are one-year deals though, and Kazee is coming off of an achilles tendon injury, so the position is anything but solidified. The Cowboys under Will McClay haven’t drafted a safety before the sixth round yet, but maybe Quinn’s influence helps make that change as well. The question for the Cowboys is which safety is the best fit for them?

This is part of a reoccurring series to debate which of two prospects are the best fit for the Cowboys, this edition will feature safeties Richie Grant from UCF and Jamar Johnson from Indiana and will feature John Williams from Inside the Star. Richie Grant stands 6-foot and weighs 194 pounds. In nine games Grant racked up 72 tackles including 3.5 for a loss, one sack, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 5 pass deflections. Johnson stands 6-foot-1 and weighs in at 197 pounds. In eight games he had 42 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, one sack, four interceptions, one fumble forced and four pass deflections.

John Williams: Richie Grant allows versatility in coverages

One of the big worries about the Cover 3 defense is that a good quarterback can beat it because it’s hard to disguise and can be predictable. Run-pass options have became a preferred form of attack against the Cover 3 because they would suck up the linebackers playing the run fake and allowed easy throws in behind them. Grant allows the mixing of coverages to be much easier, which makes it harder to run those basic calls because the QB doesn't know it's Cover 3 pre-snap. While Grant is gonna be at his best as a back end free safety, covering the deep middle of field, at UCF he played plenty of split safety. he was tasked with man and zone in the slot and blitzed regularly also. Quinn can better mix up his coverages on the back end knowing he has a capable safety able to play anywhere and have success with multiple responsibilities.

Mike Crum: Jamar Johnson has the best upside

The anticipation Johnson plays with is rare in a 21-year old prospect. Looking at other top safeties, including Grant, they will get beat by false keys like play action or under routes attempting to draw safeties up in zones much more than Johnson does even with his limited experience at the position. Johnson is similar to TCU's Ar’Darius Washington in his discipline and confidence reading the QB, but adds the prototypical size for the position as well. He has even made plays on one of the top draft prospects, intercepting two Justin Fields passes this past season. Johnson keeps his eyes on the QB and understands how to attack passing windows and finish with an interception. He brought in six his last year of high school, and was top 12 in interceptions per game in 2020. He finished his college career with seven total.

Williams: Grant makes big plays in big moments

Adding to the versatility Grant brings, he also is a play maker on all levels of the defense. Against Memphis, a blown defense on a run play allowed Rodrigues Clark to break free for a long run. Grant not only ran him down but also caused a fumble that went out of the end zone for a touchback. In game two against Cincinnati he made serval plays on a goal-line stand to help hold Cincinnati to a field goal. He made multiple plays in the box, holding a running back dive play to only two yards with a sure tackle and then made a stop on the QB scrambling for the goal line after a pass play broke down. The next play of the series he darts in on a shotgun run a makes a stop for a loss. Earlier in the same series Grant is playing his zone versus a mobile QB on a roll out, but he stays disciplined in the zone despite the threat of a QB run and gets his hands on a pass headed to the tight end in the end zone. This is indicative of how Grant is able to impact the game in multiple areas.

Crum: Johnson is what Quinn wants at FS in his defensive scheme

The one year Kazee played solely at FS under Quinn and Joe Whit he tied for the league lead with seven intercepted passes. Earl Thomas played under Quinn for four years and in three of them had his highest amount of interceptions with five. Thomas never topped three interceptions in a season without Quinn as the defensive coordinator. Johnson plays the same way in his zones. He is excellent in all areas of the field too. He squeezes the sidelines well, getting to vertical routes and clearing out areas in Cover 2 that offenses like to attack as typical weak points. He has the range to get to late routes over the middle and can also stay with TEs in the seem. In 24 games Johnson has seven interceptions and two forced fumbles. He definitely plays with fire that is excellent for him as long as he controls it. He is sloppy with his tackling technique, but gives high effort and plays in the box with strength and grit. Just needs to keep it himself under control because he did get kicked out of the Michigan game for swinging at a player last season.

Williams: Grant Conclusion

If Grant was 21, he would be a no doubt, first-round pick, and probably the consensus best safety in this class. This possible drop could allow Cowboys to get a catalyst to the back end of the defense on Day 2. Whether he is making plays over the top of the defense, taking away the TE down the seem, or coming up to make plays in the run game, Grant is impactful everywhere he lines up. He was a first team All-ACC player all three years he started, and ended his UCF career with ten interceptions and seven forced fumbles. Size, athleticism, instincts, toughness... Grant check marks every box. These players might be similar, but Grant is better in almost every area. Pairing Diggs, and Wilson with say Surtain and then Grant could be the way to set the DB room up for the next decade.

Crum: Johnson Conclusion

Going over tape on Jamar Johnson and Richie Grant feels like deja vu. Both players project best at FS, but have versatility to play in the slot occasionally in the right match ups, they both have the size to be in the box at times. They both offer excellent ball production and have weaknesses tackling. Even production wise Grant in his first two years as a starter had four forced fumbles, seven tackles for a loss and seven interceptions. Johnson in his first two years as a started had two forced fumbles,7.5 tackles for a loss and six interceptions. The two prospects are very similar, the difference is Johnson will start the season at 21 years old, and projects into the third round of the draft. Grant will be 24 years old and projects as a late first to early second round pick. With how many holes the Cowboys need to fill, getting values like Johnson is essential. Take the younger player, with upside and the better draft value.

Mike Crum can be found on Twitter @cdpiglet or @ATBCowboysPod. John Williams can be found @john9williams and writing for http://Insidethestar.com

Previous Draft Debates

Ar'Darius Washington vs Trevon Moehrig ft Jeff Cavanaugh https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/lists/dallas-cowboys-trevor-moehrig-ardarius-washington-2021-nfl-draft-jeff-cavanaugh/ Asante Samuel vs Greg Newsome ft Jordan Tucker https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/lists/dallas-cowboys-greg-newsome-ii-asante-samuel-jr-2021-nfl-draft/ Baron Browning vs Pete Warner ft Dan Ruppert https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/lists/dallas-cowboys-2021-draft-baron-browning-pete-werner-ohio-state-buckeyes-linebacker/

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Jorge Masvidal wants trilogy after he beats Kamaru Usman at UFC 261

    In an exclusive Q&A available to ESPN+ subscribers, no. 4 ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal answered questions from fans ahead of his welterweight championship rematch against Kamaru Usman on April 24 at UFC 261. When asked what Masvidal will do differently ahead of his rematch with Masvidal, “Gamebred” was candid in his answer. “I’m not gonna cut 20 pounds of weight now, mainly in water in six days,” Masvidal said. “It’s a different weight cut altogether and that’s gonna be the main determining factor I think.” In Masvidal’s first fight with Usman for the welterweight strap at UFC 251, he filled in for a COVID-19 stricken Gilbert Burns on just six days notice. As a result, Masvidal had to cut weight rapidly in order to make the 170-pound limit along with having to adjust his sleep schedule to Abu Dhabi time. Usman won their first match-up via a unanimous decision with scores of 50-45, 50-45, 49-46. Kamaru Usman elbows Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 on Fight Island Masvidal was also asked what it would mean for him to win the welterweight title at UFC 261. “Everything. I’ve put everything that I have into this sport,” Masvidal said. “I’m gonna be able to get the type of sleep I want at night when I have that belt.” Another fan asked Masvidal if he would be willing to take a trilogy bout with the reigning welterweight champion assuming that Gamebred would be victorious in the rematch against “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC 261. “When I win this rematch we will definitely go for a trilogy,” Masvidal said. I will not go down in history as one and one with this individual. It’s not gonna happen.” UFC 261 on April 24 not only features the welterweight championship rematch, it also marks the first time in the U.S. that the UFC will be able to welcome fans back to a sold-out venue of 15,000-plus without social distancing limitations. Conor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264 UFC 251 highlights & recap from Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal in their first match-up (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Bryson DeChambeau slips away from Augusta National to go disc golfing ahead of the Masters

    The PGA Tour star played most of his round with a random family from Augusta on Tuesday in what was apparently just his second time disc golfing.

  • Darren Till blasts ‘utter moron’ Marvin Vettori after claims of ‘suspicious’ fight withdrawal

    Darren Till is not happy with Marvin Vettori questioning the legitimacy of his UFC on ABC 2 main event withdrawal.

  • Mackenzie Dern fully committed to UFC title run, believes she’s now ‘champ material’

    Mackenzie Dern is already a world champion in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but she now believes she's ready to accomplish the same feat in MMA.

  • Report: Lakers add 3-point specialist Ben McLemore for stretch run

    McLemore reportedly drew interest from other contenders after being waived by the Rockets last week.

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Zion Williamson's football frame blended with basketball finesse could be next frontier

    Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.

  • UFC's McGregor announces third fight with Poirier

    McGregor quickly knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014 during his meteoric UFC rise, but the American's savage leg kicks secured a TKO win over the Irishman when the two met again at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January. Despite the high profile of the encounter, it will not be for the lightweight title vacancy created by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, which will be filled when Michael Chandler takes on Charles Oliveira on May 15 in Houston, Texas.

  • Clippers seek bounce-back win over Lakers

    The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers meet for the first time Sunday since the season opener, when the Clippers defeated the Lakers on the night the Lakers received their championship rings. The Lakers (31-18) have been dealt injuries to two of their top players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James has been out two weeks nursing a right, high-ankle sprain suffered on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.

  • Without Gordon Hayward, Hornets head to Boston

    The Boston Celtics continue a seven-game homestand Sunday when they welcome the Charlotte Hornets for the first of three matchups between the teams in April. On Friday, Boston rebounded from back-to-back losses to Dallas and New Orleans to open the homestand with a 118-102 win over struggling Houston. Fournier, acquired in a trade from Orlando for draft picks, finished scoreless and with six points in his first two outings with Boston.

  • NHL roundup: Wild's big night ends Avs' point streak at 15

    Kevin Fiala scored his first career hat trick and also had an assist as the Minnesota Wild snapped Colorado's 15-game point streak with an 8-3 victory on Wednesday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Wild rookie Kirill Kaprizov added two goals and an assist. Luke Johnson, Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored goals and Jared Spurgeon and Victor Rask each had three assists for Minnesota, which moved within two points of the second-place Vegas Golden Knights in the West Division.

  • Seeking 10th win in row, Donovan Mitchell and Jazz visit Mavs

    The Utah Jazz are playing stellar basketball lately and are coming off one of their finest offensive performances of the season as they head into Monday's game in Dallas against the Mavericks. The Jazz made an NBA record 18 3-pointers before halftime and emptied their bench by the start of the fourth quarter. Utah (38-11) won its ninth straight game overall and extended its franchise-record home winning streak to 22 games.

  • 49ers sign former Eagles QB, now have 4 QBs on roster

    The San Francisco 49ers now have four quarterbacks on their roster after signing Nate Sudfeld.

  • Sean Miller's firing proves the only unacceptable thing in college basketball is losing

    Cheaters prosper in college basketball. That will always be one of the legacies of Mark Emmert’s tenure. Sean Miller's tenure at Arizona is a prime example of the NCAA's inability to enforce anything.

  • Umpires remove ball for likely inspection in Trevor Bauer's start

    The umpires removed a ball from the field during Trevor Bauer's start against the A's.

  • New 2021 mock draft has Bears trading up for exciting quarterback prospect

    The Chicago Bears make an aggressive trade for a quarterback in the Draft Wire's latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

  • Jordan Speith reflects upon 3 words of advice from Bill Belichick ahead of The Masters

    Bill Belichick once gave Jordan Speith three word of advice that are still ringing true.

  • Kendrick Perkins has strong message for Jayson Tatum after Celtics' loss

    Jayson Tatum is a gifted player, but Kendrick Perkins believes the Celtics star needs to improve in a different area if he wants to elevate to the next level.

  • Juventus trio return to training after COVID-19 breaches

    The trio trained with the rest of Andrea Pirlo’s squad as they prepared for a Serie A match with Napoli on Wednesday. Juve's United States midfielder McKennie hosted a dinner party in the hills above Turin, with Dybala and Arthur among 10 guests in attendance.