Richfield Springs, Unatego/Franklin advance to sectional finals

May 23—The third-seeded Richfield Springs softball team came back to defeat seventh-seeded Roxbury/Gilboa 8-6 in the Section IV Class D semifinals Thursday at home.

R/G opened a 3-0 lead in the first inning and scored three runs in the fifth to make it 6-3 before RS responded with a five-run bottom of the fifth to take an 8-6 lead and held on from there.

Issy Seamon had two doubles while Gabby Seamon and Riley Constantinetis each doubled, singled and scored twice in the win.

Sophia Spencer was the winning pitcher, striking out five over seven innings.

Kelly Kallenberg doubled and singled twice while Ryleigh Goodchild and Mikayla Wright each doubled for R/G.

Wright struck out seven over six innings in the circle in the loss.

Richfield Springs will take on top-seeded Deposit-Hancock in the championship game at Greenlight Grand Slam Park in Binghamton on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock 16, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 1

Top-seeded Deposit-Hancock cruised to a 16-1 win over Windham-Ashland-Jewett in the Section IV Class D semifinals in Deposit on Thursday.

Addison Makowski doubled, singled, drove in three runs and scored twice while Pagan Macumber had two hits and two RBI. Sarah Gross had two hits in the win.

Aubrey Smith was the winning pitcher, striking out 13 over seven innings.

Ashtyn Hansen had two hits for the Warriors while Hannah Tuttle struck out six in six innings in the loss.

Cato-Meridian 5, Cooperstown 4

Eleventh-seeded Cooperstown fell to Cato-Meridian 5-4 in the Section III Class C Quarterfinals Thursday on the road.

Bella Reich doubled and drove in a run, Grace Sperry had two hits and Tori France, Evie Baldo and Kayleigh Butler each had a hit for the Hawkeyes.

Katie Crippen struck out six over six innings in the circle in the loss.

Cooperstown concludes its season with a 13-8 record.

Susquehanna Valley 12, Sidney 0

Following a pair of upsets in the Section IV Class B tournament, Sidney fell to Susquehanna Valley 12-0 in the semifinal round Thursday on the road.

Katelynn Youngs tallied the lone hit for the Sabers while Ava Cirigliano struck out two over six innings in the circle.

Richfield Springs 8, Roxbury/Gilboa 6

R/G ... 300 030 0 — 6 10 1

RS ... 000 350 X — 8 10 1

R/G: Mikayla Wright (L) and Bailey Hughes

RS: Sophia Spencer (W) and Morgan Marriott

2B: Issy Seamon 2 (RS), Gabby Seamon (RS), Riley Constantinetis (RS), Mikayla Wright (R/G), Kelly Kallenberg (R/G), Ryleigh Goodchild (R/G)

Deposit-Hancock 16, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 1

WAJ ... 000 000 1 — 1 4 4

D-H ... 087 001 X — 16 8 0

WAJ: Hannah Tuttle (L) and Kylie Jordan, Ashtyn Hansen

D-H: Aubrey Smith (W) and Haley Begeal

2B: Addison Makowski (D-H)

Cato-Meridian 5, Cooperstown 4

Coop ... 002 002 0 — 4 6 1

C-M ... 001 031 X — 5 10 3

Coop: Emmy Lippitt (L) and Katie Crippen

C-M: Jocelyn Kolb (W) and Ryan Holland

3B: Mollie Walton (C-M)

2B: Bella Reich (Coop), Ryan Holland (C-M), Avani Cole (C-M)

Susquehanna Valley 12, Sidney 0

S ... 000 000 0 — 0 1 5

SV ... 302 016 X — 12 13 0

S: Ava Cirigliano (L) and Sam Constable

SV: LilliOnno D'Introno (W) and Danica LaBare

HR: Kylee Richardson (SV)

2B: Kiana Polk (SV), J. Ricci (SV), A. Burns (SV)

BASEBALL

Unatego/Franklin upset top-seeded and undefeated Union Springs 7-1 in Thursday's Section IV Class C Semifinal contest.

Xander Johnson was the winning pitcher, striking out 12 batters while allowing just three hits. He helped his own cause at the plate with two doubles and two RBI.

Jacob Kingsbury scored two runs while Gavin Nordberg notched two hits.

U/F will face Trumansburg in the Class C title game on Friday at Union-Endicott at 4 p.m.