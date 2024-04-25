Richfield Springs holds off Laurens/Milford 4-3 in TVL action

Apr. 24—The Richfield Springs baseball team survived a late comeback effort to take down Laurens/Milford on the road Wednesday.

L/M was blanked through the first six innings before scoring three in the seventh but fell short as Aiden Dibble locked down the save.

Bradyn Dunckel struck out 17 to earn the win on the mound while Dallas Miller tallied two hits and Jesse Bowman had a two-run single for the Eagles.

Christian Lawson struck out six over seven innings for L/M while Aidan Mertz and Tyler Doughtry each drove in a run in the loss.

Richfield Springs will host Laurens/Milford for a rematch on Monday while L/M will host Edmeston/Morris on Friday.

Cairo-Durham 16, Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett 6

Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett fell 16-6 to Class B Cairo-Durham at home on Wednesday in a non-league matchup.

The game was close until C-D broke things open with a 10-run sixth inning.

David Cammer went 2-for-2 with two runs for G/WAJ while John Garzone also had two hits.

G/WAJ (5-1) will visit Jefferson/Stamford on Thursday.

Richfield Springs 4, Laurens/Milford 3

Richfield Springs 002 020 0 — 4 4 0

Laurens/Milford 000 000 3 — 3 4 5

RS: Bradyn Dunckel (W), Aiden Dibble (7), Dallas Miller (7) and Jesse Bowman

L/M: Christian Lawson (L) and Todd Bowen

Cairo-Durham 16, Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett 6

Cairo-Durham 240 00(10) 0 — 16 10 1

G/WAJ 041 010 0 — 6 6 4

C-D: N. Young (W), B. Martins (4), M. Bleav (6) and B. Russell

G/WAJ: Jacob Strauch, David Cammer (3), Garrison Ross (L, 5), Burton Strauch (6), John Dewitt (6), John Garzone (6) and Gavin Bohringer

3B: Young (C-D)

2B: Russell 2 (C-D)

SOFTBALL

Edmeston/Morris 20, Franklin 0

Edmeston/Morris blanked Franklin 20-0 on the road Wednesday in Tri-Valley League action.

Hannah Wist struck out seven and allowed just three hits in five innings. She also went 3-for-4 with a double at the plate.

Haylie Lund and Maeve Robinson also had doubles and drove in two runs apiece. Makenzie Hoyt drove in four runs and Jessica Walling had two RBI.

Jayden Cawley struck out six batters for Franklin.

E/M (7-1) will face Charlotte Valley on Thursday at the Cooperstown All-Star Village in Oneonta.

Deposit-Hancock 16, Oxford 0

Deposit-Hancock took down Oxford 16-0 in Wednesday's Midstate Athletic Conference victory.

Aubrey Smith pitched five near-perfect innings, striking out seven and allowing just one hit to earn the win.

Pagen Macumber and Sarah Gross both went 3-for-3 with two RBI at the plate.

Raya Warner had the only base hit of the game for the Blackhawks.

Greene 15, Harpursville 1

Greene rolled to a 15-1 road win over Harpursville on Wednesday.

Tatianna Wells allowed just three hits as the winning pitcher while Cali Knapp and Dakota LeBlanc each had two hits at the plate.

Greene will play in the Laurens Tournament on Saturday while Harpursville will visit Unatego on Friday.

Delhi 9, Norwich 0 (Tuesday)

Delhi's Alli Ferrara pitched a no-hitter for the Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday in a 9-0 win over Norwich.

Ferrara went the distance in striking out 15 batters in the victory.

At the plate, Leah Dennis went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI while Rebecca Verspoor and Ferrara combined for three doubles and three RBI.

Delhi will host Sidney on Thursday.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett 16, South Kortright 3 (Tuesday)

Windham-Ashland-Jewett rolled to a 16-3 win over South Kortright on the road Tuesday.

Ashtyn Hansen went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double while Piper Cohane doubled and singled in the win.

Hannah Tuttle was the winning pitcher, striking out 14 over seven one-hit innings while going 2-for-4 with a double for WAJ.

Neleh Brown struck out seven over seven innings for the Rams.

Edmeston/Morris 20, Franklin 0

Edmeston/Morris 354 17X X — 20 15 1

Franklin 000 00X X — 0 3 5

E/M: Hannah Wist (W) and Kenna Buriello

F: Jayden Cawley (L) and Lucas Van Dyke

2B: Haylie Lund (E/M), Hannah Wist (E/M), Maeve Robinson (E/M)

Deposit-Hancock 16, Oxford 0

Deposit-Hancock 390 31X X — 16 15 0

Oxford 000 00X X — 0 1 2

D-H: A. Smith (W) and H. Begeal

Ox: L. Marshman (L), C. Hodge and E. Reiss

3B: A. Makowski (D-H)

Greene 15, Harpursville 1

Greene 206 310 3 — 15 8 1

Harpursville 100 000 0 — 1 3 8

G: Tatianna Wells (W)

H: Emily Kane (L) and Lilly Barriger

Windham-Ashland-Jewett 16, South Kortright 3 (Tuesday)

WAJ 156 021 1 — 16 14 0

South Kortright 000 101 1 — 3 1 15

WAJ: Hannah Tuttle (W) and Kylie Jordan

SK: Neleh Brown (L) and Lilly Temple

HR: Ashtyn Hansen (WAJ)

2B: Ashtyn Hansen (WAJ), Hannah Tuttle (WAJ), Piper Cohane (WAJ)

TRACK & FIELD

Cherry Valley-Springfield was the site of a Tri-Valley League tri-meet on Wednesday between CV-S/SS, Charlotte Valley/South Kortright and Schenevus/Worcester.

The CV-S/SS boys earned top honors as did the CV/SK girls.

Hayden Belfance notched three individual wins for CV-S/SS, taking first in the high jump, long jump and triple jump.

Faustin O'Neill and Ethan All each won twice, with O'Neill claiming wins in the 110 hurdles and 200 and All winning the 800 and 1600.

Aiden Bosc added a victory in the 40 hurdles.

Aiden Burgos (100, 400) and Josh Kehoe (shot put, discus) were both double winners for Schenevus/Worcester.

For the CV/SK girls, Aurelia Comer won the 800 and 1500 while Lauren Dengler won the 400 and Nora Trimbell took first in the long jump.

Jossy Rathbun and Morgan Huff were each double winners for the hosts, with Rathbun winning the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles and Huff taking first in the shot put and discus.

Cassidy Howard won both the 100 and 200 for Schenevus/Worcester while Emma Serdy (high jump) and Lily Competiello (triple jump) added firsts as well.

GIRLS Charlotte Valley/South Kortright 62, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 41, Schenevus/Worcester 32

3200 relay: 1. CV/SK 13:28.1; 100 hurdles: 1. Jossy Rathbun (CV-S/SS) 19.7, 2. J. Odell (CV/SK), 3. C. Kaltenbach (S/W); 100: 1. Cassidy Howard (S/W) 14.1, 2. P. Rullman (CV-S/SS), 3. M. Reeves (CV/SK); 1500: 1. Aurelia Comer (CV/SK) 5:54.6, 2. E. Marigliano (CV/SK), 3. X. Jester (S/W); 400: 1. Lauren Dengler (CV/SK) 1:10.1, 2. P. Rullman (CV-S/SS), 3. T. Whitbeck (CV/SK); 400 relay: 1. CV/SK 1:02.1; 400 hurdles: 1. Jossy Rathbun (CV-S/SS) 1:20.3, 2. J. ODell (CV/SK), 3. C. Kaltenbach (S/W); 800: 1. Aurelia Comer (CV/SK) 2:55.6, 2. M. Huff (CV-S/SS), 3. E. Marigliano (CV/SK); 200: 1. Cassidy Howard (S/W) 27.4, 2. J. Rathbun (CV-S/SS), 3. P. Rullman (CV-S/SS); Shot put: 1. Morgan Huff (CV-S/SS) 23-08.5, 2. H. Marino (CV/SK), 3. H. Collis (CV/SK); Discus: 1. Morgan Huff (CV-S/SS) 60-03.5, 2. A. Haynes (CV/SK), 3. H. Collins (CV/SK); High jump: 1. Emma Serdy (S/W) 3-10, 2. E. Gallup (CV-S/SS); Long jump: 1. Nora Trimbell (CV/SK) 13-09.5, 2. C. Kaltenbach (S/W), 3. L. Competiello (S/W); Triple jump: 1. Lily Competiello (S/W) 25-00.25, 2. E. Gallup (CV-S/SS)

BOYS Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 86, Schenevus/Worcester 37, Charlotte Valley/South Kortright 12

110 hurdles: 1. Faustin O'Neill (CV-S/SS) 20.5, 2. G. Pizza (CV-S/SS), 3. A. Bosc (CV-S/SS); 100: 1. Aiden Burgos (S/W) 12.7, 2. A. Bosc (CV-S/SS), 3. Z. Fortune (CV/SK); 1600: 1. Ethan All (CV-S/SS) 5:24, 2. T. Lyon (CV-S/SS), 3. E. Reynolds (S/W); 400: 1. Aiden Burgos (S/W) 58.6, 2. B. Ballard (S/W), 3. S. Edwards (CV/SK); 400 relay: 1. CV-S/SS 58.4; 400 hurdles: 1. Aiden Bosc (CV-S/SS) 1:28.1, 2. F. O'Neill (CV-S/SS), 3. G. Pizza (CV-S/SS); 800: 1. Ethan All (CV-S/SS) 2:31.5, 2. T. Lyon (CV-S/SS), 3. L. Rockwell (CV-S/SS); 200: 1. Faustin O'Neill (CV-S/SS) 25.9, 2. S. Edwards (CV/SK), 3. Z. Fortune (CV/SK); Shot put: 1. Josh Kehoe (S/W) 37-07, 2. K. Newell (CV-S/SS), 3. M. Munson (CV-S/SS); Discus: 1. Josh Kehoe (S/W) 90-04, 2. Hunter Morganstern (CV/SK), 3. A. Bosc (CV-S/SS); High jump: 1. Hayden Belfance (CV-S/SS) 5-00, 2. E. Reynolds (S/W), 3. G. Pizza (CV-S/SS); Long jump: 1. Hayden Belfance (CV-S/SS) 16-06, 2. J. Hoag (S/W), 3. B. Ballard (S/W); Triple jump: 1. Hayden Belfance (CV-S/SS) 31-05, 2. T. Lyon (CV-S/SS), 3. J. Hoag (S/W)

TENNIS

Hunter-Tannersville 5, Margaretville 2

The Hunter-Tannersville tennis team took down Margaretville 5-2 on the road Wednesday.

Ian Gilmore, Blake Cameron and Chris Galatti each won in singles action while Leo Cruz and Donovan Garcia took home a win in the lone doubles match for H-T.

Tristan McVitty and Ryan Sanford won in singles for Margaretville.

Oneonta dropped a close match to Susquehanna Valley 4-3 on Tuesday.

The Sabers won all four singles matches while the Yellowjackets swept the three doubles matches.

Winning in first doubles for OHS were Simmone Segal and Isaac Wooden while Justin Hultman and Stephen Mendez won in second doubles and Brighton Logue and Ibraheem Khan won in third doubles.

Oneonta will visit Waverly on Friday.

Hunter-Tannersville 5, Margaretville 2

Singles: Tristan McVitty (M). def. Will Schneider 9-4; Ian Gilmore (H-T) def. Conner Hill 9-3; Ryan Sanford (M) def. Danielle Galatti 9-4; Blake Cameron (H-T) def. Alex Garcia 9-4; Chris Galatti (H-T) def. David Sanchez

Doubles: Leo Cruz/Donovan Garcia (H-T) def. Anastasia Gavette/Evie Curlew-Siclare 9-0

Susquehanna Valley 4, Oneonta 3 (Tuesday)

Singles: Isaac Spottec (SV) def. Jayden Zakala 6-0, 6-0; Samar Dhillon (SV) def. Dylan Shaughnessy 7-5, 2-6, 7-5; Jimi Cook (SV) def. Caleb Christman 6-2, 6-1; Mitch Latini (SV) def. Reilly Waltz 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Doubles: Simmone Segal/Isaac Wooden (OHS) def. Evan Bronson/Chris Henderson 6-2, 6-0; Justin Hultman/Stephen Mendez (OHS) def. Drew Burkhardt/Nasser Al-Khalidi 6-3, 7-6; Brighton Logue/Ibraheem Khan (OHS) def. Xander Remza/Palmer Gendron 6-2, 6-4