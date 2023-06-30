Richey | Successful June changed dynamic of Illinois' 2024 class

Jun. 30—CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema entered the month of June with just three commitments in the Class of 2024.

Mundelein offensive lineman Brandon Hansen committed before the 2022 season was even complete. Then five months passed before Pickerington (Ohio) North defensive lineman Angelo McCullom pledged his commitment to Illinois in late April. Just two weeks elapsed before Starkville (Miss.) quarterback Trey Petty did the same.

But it was still a class ranked at the bottom of the Big Ten and behind Power Five and Group of Five teams alike at the national level. Some fans might have been hitting the panic button as the rest of the Big Ten snatched up commitment after commitment.

It's clear that action was not reciprocated in the Smith Center.

Bielema apparently just had to get to June. It's where the Illinois coach has done his best work since taking the job, turning official visits into commitments. Sealing the deal.

And with June coming to a close, Illinois' 2024 class runs 15 deep after a Thursday morning commitment from three-star Omaha Central (Neb.) offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. His was the fourth commitment this week and 12th this month. All of them came in the immediate aftermath of an official visit to Champaign.

Two major recruiting weekends. A dozen new commitments. Mission (partially) accomplished.

Illinois' 2024 class ranking has surged up to No. 35 nationally in the wake of Pyfrom's commitment. That the Illini's class is still 10th in the Big Ten might give a certain amount of pause when acknowledging the recruiting victories of June, but 21 of the top 35 teams in those rankings (22 if you count Southern California a year ahead of time) hail from the SEC and Big Ten.

The super-conferences are leading the way. Nine Big Ten teams might still rank ahead of Illinois, but the gap has at least narrowed and the Illini have added more commensurate talent on the national stage.

Not Ohio State or Michigan or Penn State level talent. Not yet. The five-star recruits aren't knocking down Bielema's door. Not that many four-star recruits either, if you want to be honest. But Illinois has, in almost every successful recruitment in the Class of 2024, gone from beating out MAC and Sun Belt teams to winning Power Five recruiting battles. It's a notable difference.

Every three-star prospect is not built the same.

A constant fan gripe in the post-Ron Zook era was exactly which teams Illinois was beating out on the recruiting trail. Tim Beckman, Bill Cubit and Lovie Smith had some outliers, but the majority of the players they landed weren't exactly showered with high-level offers.

Bielema pays enough attention to what's being said — and written — about his team to know those gripes didn't exactly go away when he got the job. There were a number of similar recruitments in the 2022 and 2023 classes.

But this class? This class has been built on emerging victorious in Power Five recruiting battles.

The top three ranked recruits in the class all had other Power Five programs in pursuit. Morgan Park athlete Tysean Griffin had more than a dozen other Power Five offers. Lyons Township lineman Eddie Tuerk eschewed Northwestern and Miami in favor of Illinois. And Pyfrom's recruitment came down to the Illini, Minnesota and Nebraska.

There are similar recruiting stories throughout the class. Dublin (Ohio) Coffman defensive lineman Demetrius John picked Illinois over Boston College, Indiana and Vanderbilt. The Illini flipped Winter Park (Fla.) cornerback Vernon Woodward from Wisconsin. Pinckneyville tight end Karsen Konkel might have been on the verge of blowing up when he committed just two days after Arkansas offered to get in the mix with Pittsburgh and Michigan State.

What it is, is a start.

The distance between recruiting wins at the high school level and actual wins on the football field is typically measured in years. Stacking classes — continually adding to the level of talent — is key.

It will only become more important if the Big Ten and SEC continue to dominate the top of the recruiting rankings. Illinois has to keep upping the level of talent if the rest of the Big Ten is doing the same.

Keeping up with the Joneses is the bare minimum.