Richey | Who are you rooting for in the Final Four?

Apr. 6—CHAMPAIGN — This year's Final Four has everything casual men's college basketball fans could want.

Connecticut is aiming to be the first back-to-back NCAA champions in more than 15 years. Purdue is trying to continue its redemptive path after losing to a No. 16 seed a year ago. North Carolina State — namely D.J. Burns — is capturing everyone's attention as a No. 11 seed. And ... a football school. Roll Tide?

The only thing that's missing in Glendale, Ariz., before the two national semifinal games tip off Saturday night? The super mega stars making Cleveland a destination for the women's Final Four. Friday night's late showdown between Iowa and Connecticut matchup had the two brightest. Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers? No equivalent exists on the men's side.

But I suppose two things will actually be missing in the greater Phoenix area.

Illinois was one disaster of a second half away from possibly knocking the UConn men off what continues to look like an inevitable, preordained, inexorable path. One win away from the Final Four and another check in a "first time in 19 years" box.

So how should you view this Final Four, Illini fans? Which of the four remaining teams will you root for?

It would be a simple choice to throw support behind UConn. Beaten by the eventual national champs can assuage some of that Elite Eight disappointment. (Some, not all, of course). It's an easy fallback position to begrudgingly take.

But maybe you can't stand the thought of Dan Hurley winning another national title.

You watched him on the sideline — and sometimes on the court — during the game against the Illini last Saturday night and can't stomach the idea of rooting for his Huskies.

Then it's time to go all in on Alabama. A real "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" situation. And the Tide might have a shot at the upset given the way they play.

UConn has lost just three times this season. The most recent? An 85-66 thrashing at Creighton on Feb. 20 where the Bluejays shot 50 percent from three-point range — making 14 of them — and bottled up the Huskies' shooters.

Cue Alabama and its three-point barrage offense. The Tide rank fourth nationally launching 30 three-pointers per game. Mark Sears, Rylan Griffen and Latrell Wrightsell all put up at least five per game, and Griffen is the "worst" shooter of the bunch at 39 percent.

The other side of the bracket presents a similar dilemma in the first game on Saturday night at 63,400-seat State Farm Stadium. Root for Purdue after the Boilermakers handed Illinois a pair of losses in the regular season or embrace the underdog Wolfpack?

Maybe you want the "Big Ten never wins the Big Dance" narrative to end. Purdue's got a shot. But maybe the sight of a flat-footed Zach Edey cutting down another net makes you a little nauseous, and you'd much rather see Purdue lose to a double-digit seed for the fourth straight NCAA tournament.

Here's the deal, though. UConn and Purdue are on a collision course to meet in the national championship game on Monday night. The chalkiest of chalk finishes to a tournament with a pair of No. 1 seeds meeting to decide the title for the 10th time since the selection committee started seeding every team in 1979.

It'll pit 7-foot-4 Edey versus 7-foot-2 Donovan Clingan. Both won't receive Christmas cards from Brad Underwood.

One collection of shooters versus another equally proficient bunch. A coach that seemingly everyone in the business wants to see win a title in Matt Painter versus a coach in Hurley that picked more than one fight with fans this season.

In the end, though, you almost have to go with the juggernaut. The UConn team that ran away with Sweet 16 and Elite Eight wins last week in Boston. That's beaten all comers in the NCAA tournament by an average of roughly 28 points.

That's bound and determined and using any slight, real or imagined, to become the first back-to-back champs since Florida accomplished the feat in 2006 and 2007. Travel trouble for UConn simply getting to Arizona that can be placed at the NCAA's feet?

Might as well give the Huskies the trophy now.