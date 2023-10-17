Richey | Can Illinois live up to elevated expectations?

Oct. 17—CHAMPAIGN — There's zero doubt Illinois men's basketball is in a better place now, heading into Brad Underwood's seventh season as the program's coach, than it was when he took the job in March 2017.

There were lean early years as Underwood's rebuild took root. Like the loss to Eastern Illinois in a charity exhibition game in his first game on the sideline. Or the fact his first season didn't even make it to March with a one-and-done stay in New York City for an early Big Ten tournament exit. Or a program-record 21 losses in his second season.

But better times were coming.

No Big Ten team has won more conference games the last four seasons than Illinois. A Big Ten tournament title happened in 2021. Then a regular season championship a year later. Without COVID-19 interrupting the 2019-20 season, the Illini would be on a streak of four straight NCAA tournament appearances. (Their middling success in the NCAA tournament is a story for another day). But with that improvement has come elevated expectations that are only reinforced by Illinois checking in at No. 25 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

It's the fourth straight year the Illini have entered a season considered one of the best 25 teams in the country.

The number of sellouts at State Farm Center the past few post-pandemic seasons should have been all the evidence needed. Illinois basketball is back. Almost. NCAA tournament success — even reaching the second weekend at this point — is the only real missing piece.

But the case for Illinois as a Top 25 team this season, which 25 voters (including me) should be able to make, is simple. It starts with Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins opting out of the 2023 NBA draft and returning to Champaign for another season.

That decision changed the entire dynamic of Illinois' season. Without them, this is not a Top 25 team. Maybe not even a Top 50 team. Shannon and Hawkins pushed their decision to the 11th hour, and the Illini would not have found equitable replacements in the transfer portal at that juncture of the offseason.

So having two of the top 10 players in the Big Ten is a big deal. So is the work Illinois was able to do in the transfer portal and get old after a young team rode a wave of inconsistency last season. Those Illini still managed to win 20 games and reach the NCAA tournament.

Having two of the top 10 players in the Big Ten makes a difference. So did Underwood's efforts in the transfer portal to get old. The idea is more experience — Illinois' scholarship players have a combined 26 seasons of it — will make a difference this upcoming winter.

Still, Illinois wasn't a consensus Top 25 team. Winding up on 25 ballots means 38 voters left the Illini off theirs. Because this Illinois team, even with the same high expectations, has real question marks.

Underwood is on record as being the only person not concerned about Illinois' point guard situation. One would assume Ty Rodgers, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Nico Moretti aren't either. But having concerns isn't some outlandish take.

The effort the Illini made in trying to land Toledo transfer RayJ Dennis made it clear where they stood on adding a veteran point guard this offseason. It was an all-out pursuit at the cost of landing another portal point guard, and that's ultimately where Illinois landed when Dennis picked Baylor.

These Illini's ability to make shots is just as much a question. Illinois was among the least efficient three-point shooting teams in the country last season. Underwood is on the less-is-more train, hoping better shot selection ratchets up the percentage of makes, and maximizing what this team can be offensively is centered on how often those threes actually go in.

Exhibition games against Ottawa University this Friday night and then a much better team out of Kansas in the No. 1-ranked Jayhawks for the charity exhibition game at State Farm Center on Oct. 29 will be a glimpse at how Illinois will address those question marks.

But both need solved if the Illini are going to live up to the kind of expectations now synonymous with the program.