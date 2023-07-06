Richey | All eyes on Peach Jam

Jul. 6—CHAMPAIGN — Part of the men's college basketball world descended on North Augusta, S.C., at the beginning of the week.

The rest will join them on Thursday when the penultimate evaluation period of the 2022-23 recruiting calendar opens.

There are other places those same people — coaches, media, recruiting analysts — could be. The Under Armour Association finals are roughly 200 miles away in Cartersville, Ga., and could catch anyone who flew into Atlanta. And Rock Hill, S.C., which is home to noted children's author Matt Christopher and located approximately 130 miles to the northeast, is hosting the third adidas 3SSB event of the season.

But nothing quite compares with Peach Jam.

The final event on the Nike EYBL calendar is peak summer grassroots basketball and has brought top-level prep talent to North Augusta since 1996 when it debuted as the Peach Basket Classic. The 1997 edition became Nike Peach Jam, and it became the EYBL finale when the circuit launched in 2010.

So the Illinois coaching staff will certainly be paying attention to what's happening at Riverview Park Activities Center.

The transfer portal has become a vital piece of roster building, but high school recruiting is still a Brad Underwood priority. With nearly 40 players on the Illini recruiting board in action at Peach Jam, Underwood and Co. have an invested interest. That's particularly true when it comes to Class of 2024 big man Morez Johnson Jr.

The Illinois commit has dominated through the first three days of Peach Jam and has Meanstreets at 3-0 with three double-doubles and averages of 18.7 points and 14.7 rebounds. The four-star recruit and future Illini is shooting 62 percent and put up 26 points and 19 rebounds in Wednesday's win against UPLAY Canada.

No other Illinois target has been quite as dominant as Johnson. The closest might be his former Meanstreets teammate Trey McKenney, who opened Peach Jam action with a 24-point performance for The Family. The five-star Class of 2025 St. Mary's (Mich.) guard is averaging 17.7 points and 5.7 rebounds through three games.

Four players on Illinois' recruiting board have put up big numbers at the Peach Invitational Tournament, which includes teams that didn't qualify for Peach Jam and runs simultaneously in North Augusta. At the top of that list is Class of 2024 four-star Prolific Prep (Calif.) guard Mikey Lewis, who opened PIT action with a 40-point game, added a 30-point performance and is averaging 22.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 40 percent from three-point range.

Class of 2024 four-star Wayzata (Minn.) forward Jackson McAndrew also started his PIT run with a 31-point game and added a 23-point performance for Howard Pulley. Other top-performing Illinois targets include Class of 2024 four-star Kenwood guard Chris Riddle averaging 17.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for Mac Irvin Fire and four-star Class of 2025 La Lumiere (Ind.) guard Jerry Easter II putting up 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and two steals through three games for All Ohio.

Three Illinois targets in the Class of 2026 have been just as productive — and borderline dominant — at the E15 Peach Jam. Five-star Bishop O'Connell (Va.) guard Adam Oumiddoch has a pair of 22-point performances and is averaging 21 points and eight rebounds with a 45/37/82 shooting slash for Team Melo.

Team Takeover teammates Qayden Samuels and Prince-Alexander Moody traded off go-to scoring duties in consecutive Peach Jam games. Samuels went off for 27 points on 11-of-12 shooting, including 5 of 6 three-pointers, in Tuesday's 69-59 win against Drive Nation. It was Moody's turn in Wednesday's 76-68 victory against New Heights Lightning with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

The Peach Jam success is simply a continuation of a strong summer for Samuels and Moody, who are also teammates at Bishop McNamara (Md.) and got their Illinois offers late last month. The duo combined for 27.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in 10 games in the Capitol Hoops Summer League and also averaged 28.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game in a pair of DMV Live events held last month.

Illinois' ongoing string of scholarship offers continued beyond the Bishop McNamara pair to end June. Also targeted were Westminster Academy (Fla.) wing Alexander Constanza — a top-10, five-star 2026 recruit — state champion 2025 four-star wing Nikolas Khamenia out of Harvard Westlake (Calif.), and 2025 four-star St. Anne's-Belfield (Va.) point guard Chance Mallory, who led the Saints to a state runner-up finish in 2022-23.