Richey | Counting the cost of a season under a cloud

Jun. 13—CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. played out the final two-plus months of the 2023-24 college basketball season in silence.

In the midst of one of the best single seasons in Illinois hoops history, Shannon essentially existed for 40 minutes at a time inside a 94-foot by 50-foot space.

Shannon's teammates and coaches could gush about the increasingly common displays of basketball prowess.

They were the ones that fielded all the questions.

That weighed in on the difference he made in the Illini's runner-up finish in the Big Ten, in winning a conference tournament title and in making an Elite Eight run in the NCAA tournament.

Because Shannon was held out of postgame press conferences and ushered out of postseason locker rooms as charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery hung over his final season in Champaign.

Charges that were dispensed with Thursday when Shannon was found not guilty on both counts in Douglas County District Court at the end of a four-day trial in Lawrence, Kan.

But there was a cost to those two-plus months that's easily counted. What facing those charges meant.

Six games on the court to begin with.

That was the length of the suspension Shannon served before he successfully filed suit against the university and had it reversed in federal court via preliminary injunction. Six games sidelined. Opportunity lost.

Take for example Shannon breaking Illinois' single-season scoring record. The 70-point gap between Shannon's 736 points and Don Freeman's 668 would have been substantially wider had he not missed that stretch of games between Dec. 29 and Jan. 18.

Then, there's postseason recognition.

Shannon was a First-Team All-Big Ten selection after averaging 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists during the regular season. Big Ten Player of the Year honors were out with Purdue's Zach Edey continuing to dominate all comers, but there was no doubt Shannon was among the best five players in the conference.

Among the best players in the country, too, but what would have been the expected All-American status with that level of production on a top-10 team didn't follow. Of the All-American teams that count toward consensus recognition, Shannon was only a third-team pick by the Associated Press.

There's a cost there, too. Based on Illinois' current guidelines, his No. 0 jersey won't hang in the State Farm Center rafters. When it comes to All-American status and honored jerseys, only consensus first- or second-team status will do.

Slightly less tangible, but still a cost that must be counted, is the potential millions of dollars Shannon might lose in the upcoming NBA draft.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Lawless cited Shannon's draft status in January as part of her decision to approve the preliminary injunction and reverse his suspension. Lawless specifically referenced a mock draft from Bleacher Report that slotted Shannon into the middle of the first round.

Those projections have changed with the draft itself just two weeks away. Most notable mock drafts have Shannon as a second-round pick. ESPN's Jonathon Givony and Jeremy Woo have him going No. 35 overall to the San Antonio Spurs, while The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor mocks Shannon at No. 43 to the Miami Heat. Even Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Shannon getting drafted at No. 33 by the Milwaukee Bucks.

A hamstring injury that kept Shannon from testing and competing at the NBA draft combine last month in Chicago didn't help his cause. But it was the uncertainty about his legal situation that drove questions about his draftability. The Athletic's Sam Vecenie kept Shannon completely out of his mock draft while the Illini guard was still facing charges.

Potentially dropping from the first to second round would represent a major financial blow. The No. 15 overall pick in this year's draft is guaranteed a two-year deal worth roughly $7.25 million. Guaranteed deals for second-round picks aren't always a given, and if they happen, they typically start at the rookie minimum.

Thursday's not-guilty verdict at least brings closure to this situation. But what it doesn't do is give Shannon back his final season of college basketball. A season that would have been celebrated as much nationally as it was among Illinois fans in any other circumstance.

A cost to be counted.