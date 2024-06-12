Richey | Boilermakers atop Big Ten power rankings

Jun. 12—Little about Big Ten basketball will feel familiar in 2024-25. Partly because there are now 18 teams. Partly because of the rampant roster turnover across the conference. Rosters that have mostly settled as summer workouts begin, giving Illini beat writer Scott Richey a chance for a first crack at Big Ten power rankings:

1. Purdue

Losing a back-to-back national player of the year shouldn't be overlooked. Especially since Zach Edey was 7-foot-4 and the most physically dominant player in the game. But with an All-Big Ten point guard returning plus two other starters and Matt Painter still running the show, Purdue should be Purdue.

2. Indiana

There's no doubt the Hoosiers loaded up on talent — and size — during an expensive offseason. Few teams can match a Mackenzie Mgbako-Malik Reneau-Oumar Ballo trio, and Myles Rice and Kanaan Carlyle give Indiana two legitimate guards. Making it all work will be Mike Woodson's challenge.

3. Illinois

Talent is not the question in Champaign. Brad Underwood's nearly wholesale roster rebuild included the acquisition of plenty of positional size, shooting and skill. The tipping point between solid Big Ten team and league champion might be the freshmen Euros playing like the draft picks they've been projected.

4. Michigan

First-year Michigan coach Dusty May is fitting right in to his new conference with his willingness to play a pair of 7-footers in the same frontcourt. Peak Big Ten basketball right there, but with some shooters with size and a crop of transfer guards that could reverse the Wolverines' fortunes from a year ago.

5. Southern California

The official roster on the USC website still has just two players on it. Both are walk-ons. The Trojans will eventually add their new 13 scholarship players, which includes 11 transfers. How Eric Musselman mixes and matches his wing-heavy (and old) first USC team will be worth watching.

6. Maryland

The Terrapins' answer to Jahmir Young exhausting his eligibility? Going all-out in the portal for backcourt help. Ja'Kobi Gillespie should slide right into that No. 1 guard role, while Selton Miguel and Rodney Rice provide good depth to pair with a potentially monstrous Julian Reese-Derik Queen frontcourt.

7. UCLA

Talk about shifting gears. Mick Cronin went heavy on international freshmen last season in Westwood. It didn't work, and only Aday Mara remains on the UCLA roster. After failing to land impact transfers a year ago, the Bruins hit the portal hard this offseason and picked up some talented pieces.

8. Ohio State

Retention in the Chris Holtmann-to-Jake Diebler transition was hit or miss for the Buckeyes. But keeping Bruce Thornton is arguably more important than the players lost. If Diebler and Co. can get the most of former five-stars Aaron Bradshaw and Sean Stewart, Ohio State could be dangerous.

9. Michigan State

A lot of question marks for the Spartans. Can Jaden Akins fill more of a primary scoring role? What will a healthy Jeremy Fears Jr. bring? Will Xavier Booker actually play, and if he does will he live up to his recruiting hype? A Tom Izzo team will compete. Just maybe not atop the Big Ten.

10. Rutgers

Two of the top three freshmen in the country will call Piscataway, N.J., home in the 2024-25 season. Taking advantage of the only season of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey the Scarlet Knights will get is important. Steve Pikiell added veteran guards and shooters around his talented duo. If only he added a big, too.

11. Nebraska

Losing Rienk Mast to a season-ending knee surgery (in May, no less) was a blow. But the return of Brice Williams and Juwan Gary plus Fred Hoiberg flexing his old portal muscles should keep the 'Huskers competitive. Gavin Griffiths and Berke Buyuktuncel as floor spacers with size is intriguing.

12. Northwestern

How the Wildcats fare without Boo Buie as the offensive safety valve will be crucial in their pursuit of a third straight NCAA tournament berth. Returning four starters from last year's 22-12 team, though, is a good start, with Brooks Barnhizer a potential All-Big Ten candidate.

13. Wisconsin

The departures of A.J. Storr and Chucky Hepburn robbed the Badgers of their leading scorer and their point guard. Central Arkansas transfer Camren Hunter will fill the latter role. But a go-to scorer? That's a spot Greg Gard will have to figure out before November.

14. Iowa

Could Payton Sandfort have a Murray-type season (Keegan or Kris, take your pick) after pulling out of the 2024 NBA draft to return to Iowa? The Hawkeyes certainly hope so and made transfer moves to help him in landing point guard Drew Thelwell and versatile forward Seydou Traore.

15. Oregon

Not getting a sixth year for N'Faly Dante was a blow for the Ducks, who will turn to oft-injured 7-footer Nate Bittle and hope he's healthy and lives up to his former five-star status. A true breakout sophomore year from point guard Jackson Shelstad would help.

16. Washington

The Danny Sprinkle/Great Osobor combination has worked at Montana State and Utah State. So maybe it works again in the Big Ten. But the Huskies could stand to have a bit more shooting around the well-compensated Osobor, who was Mountain West Player of the Year in 2024.

17. Penn State

The Nittany Lions are quasi running it back in year two under Mike Rhoades, and they have one of the better two-way guards in the conference in reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Ace Baldwin. Zero experienced true bigs, though. Could be a problem.

18. Minnesota

Dawson Garcia's decision to return was a big deal, but the Gophers are serious contenders to back slide after last season's 10-win improvement. Guard depth is a problem — much like it was two seasons ago — and Elijah Hawkins getting lured away to Texas Tech was a serious blow.