Richey | Big Ten's standing taking a hit

Dec. 14—CHAMPAIGN — We've heard it before. A lot. That the Big Ten is the best men's basketball conference in the country.

It's become a regular refrain from Brad Underwood. One the Illinois coach repeated in October during his opening statement at Big Ten media day in Minneapolis. That "this will be the best league in the country top to bottom."

Can't fault a coach for hyping up the conference his team plays in and has won more games in than any other team the previous four seasons. Underwood wasn't going to stand there, with his comments broadcast live on BTN, and express any doubts about where the league stood nationally.

That's what I'm here for.

Has the Big Ten been competitive (at least in the regular season) in the past few seasons? You bet. With itself. That's how eight teams wound up either .500 or a half game either direction in league play last season.

But competitive nationally? Not as much.

Especially in March ... and April. Even casual college basketball fans know it's been more than two decades since the Big Ten last won a national championship in 2000 courtesy of Michigan State. But it's also to the point where those same fans probably have no idea who Mateen Cleaves is.

Best conference in the country? Not anymore, and really only briefly in the previous decade. The Big 12 has staked claim to that title the past two seasons, per Bart Torvik's conference rankings, after a two-year run by the Big Ten that came on the heels of another five-year stretch of supremacy by the Big 12.

Best conference in the country is also a claim the Big Ten certainly can't make through the first month-plus of the 2023-24 season. A season that's nearly one-third complete and hasn't come with all that many notable wins.

Where teams fall in one of four quadrants will continue to change as more games are played. For now, the Big Ten is 11-28 in Quad I games and 11-7 in Quad II games. Even a 17-6 record in Quad III games is a touch concerning, and a 53-3 record in Quad IV games means nothing, especially with embarrassing losses by Northwestern at home to Chicago State on Wednesday night, Maryland to UAB on a neutral court on Nov. 12 and Penn State at home to Bucknell on Dec. 2.

Purdue is again shouldering most of the responsibility for keeping the Big Ten relevant, with the Boilermakers 4-1 in Quad I opportunities. Just two other teams — Wisconsin and Michigan — have multiple Quad I victories with two apiece. The Wolverines' pair are balanced out by two Quad III losses at home to Long Beach State and Indiana. Yes, losing to the Hoosiers in Ann Arbor, Mich., dinged Michigan that much.

Which should concern the Big Ten. Its overall lack of nonconference success has had a corresponding effect on the value of its games in league play. Just five Big Ten teams rank in the top 50 in the latest NET rankings. Six are outside the top 75, with Indiana, Penn State and Maryland outside the top 100.

It's still relatively early for the NET rankings, of course, but there aren't glaring outliers among the teams at the top. The Big Ten is on shaky ground.

That's reflected in the latest bracketology. ESPN's Joe Lunardi has just six Big Ten teams making the NCAA tournament in his latest update. That would be the fewest since the Big Ten got just four bids in 2018 and notable for a conference that's had at least eight teams in each of the last four tournaments and averaged just more than seven bids since its last expansion.

Purdue, of course, leads the way as a projected No. 1 seed. The rest of the Big Ten's bids would go as a No. 4 seed to Illinois, a No. 5 seed to Wisconsin, No. 7 seeds to Ohio State and Northwestern (that's likely to change after Wednesday night's home loss to lowly Chicago State) and a No. 12 seed to Indiana.

Not necessarily a group primed to snap the conference's 22-tournament streak without a national title.

The good news for the Big Ten? A little time is left this month to snare a few more notable wins, bolster their respective résumés and provide a little more potency to the Big Ten grind in January and February. Because that's what it will be. The Torvik projections have 11 of 14 teams finishing between 8-12 and 12-8 in league play. Not unreasonable given how last season went.

The end of December, however, is coming quickly. The nonconference opportunities are dwindling, but starting Saturday and running through the following Saturday, the Big Ten has six Quad I games and two Quad II games on its collective schedule.

Games that some teams would like to win with Indiana hosting Kansas, Purdue playing Arizona in a top-three matchup in Indianapolis and Illinois getting a measure of Braggin' Rights redemption after last year's 93-71 loss to Missouri.

There are also games that some teams almost have to win, like Michigan State's against Baylor in Detroit. Once the No. 4 team in the preseason AP Top 25, the Spartans are now 4-5 with two Big Ten losses.

All is not lost for the Big Ten. It's only mid-December. Two-thirds of the season is still left. And while status as best conference in the country might have slipped from its grasp, there's still time to turn a disappointing first month-plus into a successful season.