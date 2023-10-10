Richey | Big Ten football power rankings

Oct. 10—Nothing has really changed in the Big Ten at the midway point of the season. The East is dominant. The West is a mess. And the latest power rankings from Illinois beat writer Scott Richey continue to illustrate that:

1. Michigan (6-0)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 2

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck says the Wolverines are the deepest team he's ever seen. I'm rowing with you, P.J. Michigan still hasn't played a good team — and won't for another month — but those six wins have been dominant.

2. Ohio State (5-0)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 1

Has the Buckeyes' offense become a bit of just-throw-it-to-Marvin Harrison Jr.? Sure. Is that a misguided game plan? Not so much when you consider the star wide receiver has 25 catches for 499 yards and four touchdowns.

3. Penn State (5-0)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 3

The Nittany Lions will ease back in after last week's bye by playing an 0-5 UMass team that's given up 187 points this season. So ... basically a second bye before playing at Ohio State on Oct. 21 in a game that actually matters.

4. Maryland (5-1)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 4

Maryland has moved from 17-point underdogs to Ohio State this past weekend to 141/2-point favorites Saturday against Illinois. That might actually be a favorable line given the Illini's offensive woes.

5. Wisconsin (4-1)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 7

The Badgers' defense might not rank in the top half of the Big Ten overall, but the one thing they've done well lately is take the ball away. Cornerback Ricardo Hallman leads the conference with four interceptions.

6. Rutgers (4-2)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 5

Last week's loss at Wisconsin didn't help the "Scarlet Knights are back" narrative. But bowl hopes are still alive and well in central New Jersey with winnable games against Michigan State and Indiana up next.

7. Iowa (5-1)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 6

The Hawkeyes have scored 131 points through six games. As a reminder, that's 19 points behind the scoring pace offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz needs. It remains defense and special teams or bust for Iowa this season.

8. Nebraska (3-3)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 11

Nebraska tried its best not to win Friday night's game in Champaign with several empty offensive possessions after receiving stunningly good field position and a slew of penalties. But a win's a win, right?

9. Northwestern (3-3)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 12

No one had the Wildcats pegged as a .500 team at any point this season. That Northwestern is halfway to bowl eligibility after its (self-inflicted) tumultuous offseason is a miracle, and the West is bad enough it might get there.

10. Minnesota (3-3)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 8

Doesn't seem like all of the Gophers are rowing in the same direction so far this season. This week's trip to Iowa City, Iowa, might be the time to get in sync. A division title is still well within reach in the West.

11. Purdue (2-4)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 9

Following up last week's slog of a loss at Iowa with a home game against Ohio State doesn't bode well for any type of "get right" moment for Purdue. That a similar experience likely awaits next month at Michigan is brutal.

12. Illinois (2-4)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 10

If you take away all the penalties, mental errors and turnovers from this season, the Illini might be the favorites in the West. Those mistakes keep piling up and have made postseason football for Illinois an unlikely venture.

13. Michigan State (2-3)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 13

A third Michigan State player left the team Monday with intention to ultimately transfer in the wake of Mel Tucker's firing. Whoever replaces the now former coach might inherit a bare bones program. Good luck!

14. Indiana (2-3)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 14

The good news from last week (the Hoosiers didn't play therefore couldn't lose) is replaced with the bad news of this week. Indiana will not only be back in action, but back in action with a game at national title contender Michigan.