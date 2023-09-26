Richey | Big Ten football power rankings

Sep. 26—It's never been more clear than this Big Ten season. Every team in the East can't wait for divisions to disappear, while every team

in the West is looking ahead to a potentially bleak future. The latest league rankings from Illini beat writer Scott Richey illustrates why:

1. Ohio State (4-0)

The Big Ten's best win of the season belongs to the Buckeyes. Not that it was a sure thing. It took a Chip Trayanum touchdown run with one second to play, but beating then No. 9 Notre Dame vaults Ohio State to the top.

2. Michigan (4-0)

Texas, Oklahoma, Washington and Notre Dame dot Michigan's future schedules. That this team built its 4-0 record against the likes of East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers is why it's been surpassed.

3. Penn State (4-0)

Penn State is headed back to the Land of Lincoln this week to complete the sweep of Illinois' Big Ten teams. Any momentum Northwestern has from Saturday night's win against Minnesota will be dashed. Quickly.

4. Maryland (4-0)

The Terrapins get one more tuneup Saturday at home against Indiana before facing their first of three major East challenges with an Oct. 7 game at Ohio State. Can Taulia Tagovailoa be a real difference-maker?

5. Rutgers (3-1)

Saturday's loss at Michigan was simply proof the Rutgers rebuild is still a work in progress. The Scarlet Knights at least gave the Wolverines a game in the first half, but the talent imbalance grew a bit more stark in the second.

6. Iowa (3-1)

Good news for Iowa. The 31-0 drubbing at Penn State on Saturday night marked its toughest game of the season. While the Hawkeyes' offense is still a disaster, their defense should keep them afloat in the wide open West title hunt.

7. Wisconsin (3-1)

That Wisconsin's defense is the third worst in the Big Ten is certainly a notable turn of events. Add in the offensive changes — kind of "Air Raid" but also kind of not — and it could be shootouts or bust for these atypical Badgers.

8. Illinois (2-2)

A 2-2 record was a realistic take on the first quarter of Illinois' 2023 schedule given a Big Ten opener against Penn State and a road date with Kansas. How those games played out through the first four weeks, though, puts at least a little doubt into the Illini getting back to a bowl game.

9. Nebraska (2-2)

The Cornhuskers' reward for finishing their nonconference slate with wins against Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech? A return to Big Ten play with Michigan coming to Lincoln, Neb. The "good" times might be over.

10. Northwestern (2-2)

Two wins might have been all anyone expected the Wildcats to win this season — with or without the hazing controversy that cost Pat Fitzgerald his job.

11. Minnesota (2-2)

Consider the Gophers' boat capsized after they blew a 31-10 fourth-quarter lead in Saturday's overtime loss. They made Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant look like a Heisman candidate with 396 yards and four touchdowns.

12. Indiana (2-2)

Beating Indiana State and barely outlasting Akron is not a path that ends in Indiana coach Tom Allen keeping his job. The Hoosiers could easily lose four straight with Maryland, Michigan, Rutgers and Penn State up next on the schedule. Welcome to life in the Big Ten East.

13. Michigan State (2-2)

Michigan State has been outscored 72-16 since now former coach Mel Tucker was first suspended and then fired. And that's just two games worth of struggles. Not bottoming out completely is the only small goal left to set.

14. Purdue (1-3)

The Boilermakers still haven't won yet at Ross-Ade Stadium this season. Losing to Fresno State looks less problematic now that the Bulldogs are ranked. But multi-score losses the last two weeks is concerning for first-year coach Ryan Walters, who will try to beat his former employer (Illinois) this Saturday.