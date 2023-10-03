Richey | Big Ten football power rankings

Oct. 3—The divide between the haves and have-nots in the Big Ten is widening. The top of the conference is as good as any other league in the country. The rest is ... not, which Illinois beat writer Scott Richey illustrates in his latest power rankings:

1. Ohio State (4-0)

Big Ten play resumes for the Buckeyes this week after an extended break to revel in knocking off Notre Dame. Kyle McCord settling in at quarterback has made a huge difference for Ohio State since his uneven debut.

2. Michigan (5-0)

The Wolverines have beaten five teams with a combined record of 13-12, which is bolstered by 4-1 Rutgers and 4-1 UNLV. Neither are world-beaters, and Michigan's slate the rest of October isn't much of a challenge either.

3. Penn State (5-0)

How big will the margin be this week for a Penn State team that's outscored its opponents 203-48? You almost have to feel for the UMass Minutemen, who are 0-5 and haven't shown any ability to get stops.

4. Maryland (5-0)

Just one Power Five team is unbeaten and unranked. Maryland hasn't faced the best competition — Michigan State might be at the top of that sad list — but a win this week against Ohio State would move the needle. Significantly.

5. Rutgers (4-1)

The Scarlet Knights handled their business last week with a 52-3 win against Wagner. Now comes their return to Big Ten play (Wisconsin is up first) and the opportunity to prove their strong start isn't a fluke.

6. Iowa (4-1)

Nothing has changed about the Hawkeyes through the first five weeks of the season. Their offense is still an inefficient disaster, and their defense and special teams is dragging them to any kind of success. But they're winning.

7. Wisconsin (3-1)

Chez Mellusi's gruesome injury against Purdue is attenuated by the fact Braelon Allen is still a more-than-capable option in the run game. A run game that still ranks in the top 25 nationally in an "Air Raid" scheme.

8. Minnesota (3-2)

The Gophers should enjoy being this high in the power rankings while they can. Minnesota is facing what will almost assuredly be a one-sided drubbing this week against Michigan. In primetime on NBC.

9. Purdue (2-3)

Revel in the blowout against Illinois. Your schedule is about to get wicked. A game at Iowa is up first this week before the big ones, with Purdue hosting Ohio State on Oct. 14 and playing at Michigan on Nov. 4.

10. Illinois (2-3)

The Illini have apparently mastered the mistakes that can cost a team a win. Penalties. Turnovers. Failure to protect the quarterback. Inability to get off the field on third down. And they're still not the worst team in the conference.

11. Nebraska (2-3)

While Iowa coordinator Brian Ferentz is (rightfully) lambasted for his inept offense, Nebraska fans should probably hold off on casting any stones. The Cornhuskers rank 123rd nationally in scoring right ahead of ... Charlotte.

12. Northwestern (2-3)

It almost doesn't matter how the rest of the season goes. Few people thought the Wildcats would win more than one game this season. The one they play this weekend against FCS opponent Howard, which should get them to .500.

13. Michigan State (2-3)

Good news in East Lansing, Mich. The Spartans can't lose this week. Because they're not playing. Don't count on next week's game at Rutgers solving any of Michigan State's problems, though. The program is broken.

14. Indiana (2-3)

Tom Allen just fired offensive coordinator Walt Bell after five games and put former NIU/Temple coach Rod Carey in charge. It's simply the first change in what will likely be a complete teardown, Allen included, at the end of the year.