Richey | Big Ten football power rankings

Oct. 17—The three best teams in the Big Ten haven't changed — Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State still rule.

The rest of the league is far less settled, as the latest rankings from Illinois beat writer Scott Richey illustrate:

1. Michigan (7-0)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 1

Only Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has better Heisman Trophy odds than Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. But just imagine the stats McCarthy might have if he actually played in the fourth quarter of games.

2. Ohio State (6-0)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 2

If the Buckeyes get through this week's game against Penn State (and Michigan does the same on Nov. 11), the rivals will be on a collision course — again — where "The Game" decides the Big Ten East title.

3. Penn State (6-0)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 3

We learned last week the Nittany Lions can run roughshod over terrible teams with a 63-0 mauling of Massachusetts to go with its 63-7 drubbing of Delaware. This week's opponent will probably put up more of a fight.

4. Rutgers (5-2)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 6

Rutgers played in the Gator Bowl in 2021, but as a five-win, COVID fill-in for Texas A&M. It wasn't earned. A likely win this week at Indiana would give the Scarlet Knights real bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014.

5. Iowa (6-1)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 7

Last week's 15-6 win against Wisconsin was not an anomaly. The Hawkeyes have embraced winning ugly. Which is good because that might be the only way they can win given the sad state of their offense.

6. Maryland (5-2)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 4

Either the Illinois offense got closer to its 2022 standard Saturday or the Maryland offense isn't quite what it was cracked up to be. The Terrapins had their third game under 400 yards of total offense and couldn't finish drives.

7. Wisconsin (4-2)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 5

Can you call it an "Air Raid" offense when the (now injured) quarterback has only thrown three touchdown passes all season? The changing of the guard in Madison, Wis., to suit new coach Luke Fickell is progressing ... slowly.

8. Illinois (3-4)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 12

Talk about still being in the Big Ten West title hunt should be tempered. Beating Maryland was a much-needed win, but Illinois is still just 1-3 in league action. A bowl bid, however, is a much more reachable goal.

9. Northwestern (3-3)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 9

The last time the Wildcats played they beat Howard (an FCS program) 23-20. With Northwestern on a bye last week, the Bison got routed by Harvard 48-7. The transitive property isn't doing the Wildcats even favors here.

10. Minnesota (3-3)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 10

P.J. Fleck's boat is taking on some water with three losses in the Gophers' last four games, including one to Northwestern. Minnesota needs its top-five-in the-Big Ten rushing offense to produce against a stingy Iowa defense.

11. Nebraska (3-3)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 8

The best way to prove beating Illinois wasn't a fluke (even if it kind of was)? Start stacking wins. Nebraska is in prime position to do that with home games the next two weeks against Northwestern and Purdue.

12. Purdue (2-5)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 11

The good vibes after walloping Illinois have certainly waned for the Boilermakers after consecutive losses to Iowa and Ohio State. This week's bye at least gives them a chance to regroup and get healthy.

13. Michigan State (2-4)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 13

Speaking of desperately needing a bye week. Michigan State has lost four straight games and blew an 18-point lead Saturday against Rutgers. Michigan looms coming out of said bye, though, so count on a fifth straight loss.

14. Indiana (2-4)

➜ Previous ranking: No. 14

The Hoosiers weren't destined for a great season in any circumstance, but their Big Ten schedule did them zero favors. All three of Indiana's crossover games with a West opponent will come in the final four weeks of the season.