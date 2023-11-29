Richey | Big Ten basketball power rankings

Nov. 29—The first three weeks of the college basketball season have made it clear that this year could easily wind up as a repeat of last year in the Big Ten. Three tiers. Purdue at the top by itself, 10 teams in the middle and then three hanging in the conference cellar together. Illini beat writer Scott Richey tries to make sense of it all in his first in-season ranking:

1. Purdue (7-0)

No team has better wins than the Boilermakers after their Maui Invitational run included victories against Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette. No team has a more dominant player, either, than Zach Edey.

2. Illinois (5-1)

The Illini have two clear advantages. Terrence Shannon Jr. is, without question, the best player in the conference that's not a 7-foot-4 Canadian. Their smothering defense will also come in handy the next two weeks.

3. Ohio State (5-1)

Sophomore guards Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle Jr. are averaging a combined 32.2 points, 8.5 assists and eight rebounds, as the Buckeyes are now reaping the benefits of leaning on their young players last season.

4. Nebraska (7-0)

None of Fred Hoiberg's Nebraska teams have won seven straight games to start a season. His first two teams in Lincoln, in fact, only won seven games apiece. The Cornhuskers still need a signature victory, but wins are wins.

5. Michigan State (4-3)

It's been quite the plummet for the Spartans from being the preseason No. 4 team in the country to unranked in three weeks. Losses to Duke and Arizona can be explained away. The team's 27 percent three-point shooting can't.

6. Wisconsin (5-2)

Scoring 105 points in its season opener was apparently just a tease. The Badgers are back to being the Badgers — balanced (low) scoring and stingy defense — if Monday's 71-49 win against Western Illinois is any indication.

7. Iowa (4-2)

Iowa's success in the last half decade has been built around solid frontcourt options. A dip into the portal delivered this year's big man to build around, with Valparaiso transfer Ben Krikke averaging 18.3 points and five rebounds.

8. Rutgers (5-1)

Depth, or lack thereof, could come back to haunt Rutgers this season. If only Cam Spencer and Paul Mulcahy would have stuck around. As things stand, the Scarlet Knights are learning hard on their starters.

9. Northwestern (5-1)

The last time the Wildcats hosted Purdue they beat the Boilermakers with Boo Buie (26 points) outdueling Edey (24). A repeat Friday night in Evanston might be asking a lot given Northwestern's résumé to date is a little thin.

10. Indiana (5-1)

Barely beating Florida Gulf Coast, Army and Wright State at home might cause for concern in Bloomington. Getting thrashed by Connecticut at Madison Square Garden only amplifies that the Hoosiers are on shaky ground.

11. Michigan (4-3)

The reports of the Wolverines' rise might have been greatly exaggerated. Dug McDaniel has been a revelation at point guard, but Michigan's followed up its 3-0 start by going 1-3, which includes a home loss to Long Beach State.

12. Maryland (4-3)

Remember when the Terps were considered the third-best team in the Big Ten? You should. It was only three weeks ago. Since, Maryland lost to UAB and Davidson and got embarrassed scoring 40 points in a loss at Villanova.

13. Minnesota (4-2)

A complete second-half collapse cost Minnesota a home win against Missouri. So all the Gophers have to show in the first three weeks are four Quad IV wins and an 18-point loss to San Francisco on a neutral.

14. Penn State (4-3)

Year one under Mike Rhoades has played out as expected for the Nittany Lions with a quartet of Quad IV victories and, now, three straight losses to actually competitive teams. The next month likely promises more of the same.