Richaun Holmes loves Sacramento, hopes to finish career with Kings

The Kings spent big money to find a starting center in the summer of 2019. It took journeyman Richaun Holmes all of four games to take that player's job and less than half a season to make him expendable.

This isn't a typical situation and Holmes isn't your typical addition.

An advanced statistical gem over his first four seasons in the NBA, Holmes is one of the rare players to improve on his part-time numbers when given an opportunity to start.

When general manager Vlade Divac handed out contracts, it was Dewayne Dedmon who got the assurance and stability of a three-year, $39 million deal (although the final year was a team option). While Dedmon didn't work out as planned, the addition of Holmes at $10 million over two years proved to be a brilliant find for Divac.

With Dedmon out of the picture, Holmes now is the starter. At 26 years old, he not only has plenty of room to grow into his role, but he fits the Kings' age arc almost perfectly.

He's a diamond in the rough, but the only question might be, how long will he stick around in Sacramento?

During the latest episode of the Purple Talk podcast, the pick-and-roll specialist sounded like a player who has found his NBA home.

"I absolutely love Sacramento," Holmes told NBC Sports California. "This community, this city, these fans -- have shown me, in my short time here, that I really couldn't see myself playing anywhere else. I would love to play here the rest of my career. I love to play in front of these fans, be a part of this community -- this is a great place to be and I'd love just to be a part of it."

Richaun isn't the only Holmes family member to be accepted with open arms in Sacramento. His mother and father, Dr. Lydecia Homes and Dr. Richard Holmes, have become fan favorites as well.

The Holmes celebrate each win with an Instagram celebration and now his mother has turned to TikTok and is a sensation there as well.

Is Holmes caught off guard by the way the Sacramento community has embraced both he and his family so quickly?

"It was definitely shocking, but like you said, as soon as I got here, it felt like a perfect fit," Holmes said. "From the team, to the fans, to the community, everybody shows love."

After stints in Philly and then Phoenix before landing in Sacramento, Holmes is a player who was searching for the right opportunity to shine. He put up numbers in a supporting role, but now he's taken advantage of his chance and become part of the Kings' core.

Earlier this week, the Kings' starting center joined forces with teammates Harrison Barnes, De'Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic to provide meals to more than 1,000 people in need in Sacramento, while supporting local restaurants.

While he has just a year remaining on his contract, Holmes appears to be setting down roots in Sacramento. That's good news for fans, who have instantly embraced the talented big man and his family.

