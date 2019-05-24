Richaun Holmes becomes second Suns player arrested in Miami in the last two weeks

Richaun Holmes is the latest Suns player arrested this offseason. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

After a tumultuous regular season, the Phoenix Suns are continually finding more trouble early into their offseason.

Reserve big man Richaun Holmes was arrested on Wednesday night on marijuana possession charges, according to the Miami Herald, and was released on bail.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Not only is Holmes the second Suns player to be arrested this offseason, he’s the second Suns backup arrested in Miami-Dade County in the last two weeks. Former lottery pick Josh Jackson was arrested on May 10 on a felony charge of escape and a misdemeanor for non-violently resisting an officer’s arrest while attending the Rolling Loud music festival.

Holmes was arrested along with G League player James Webb, who last appeared with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2017-18 season. Both players posted bond and were released after a few hours on Wednesday night.

Holmes had just wrapped up his first season with the Suns, where he was the primary backup to No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton. The 25-year-old averaged 8.2 points per game on career-best 60.8 percent from the field while earning four starts. He also posted 4.7 rebounds and a career-high 1.1 blocks per game.

Second player cited for marijuana in the offseason

Holmes also is not the first NBA player to be stopped for marijuana possession in the last month, as Nets All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell was cited for marijuana possession on May 2.

Russell was going through security at LaGuardia Airport when the TSA examined what appeared to be a can of Arizona iced tea and found a secret compartment with weed inside. The entire episode was not well thought out, considering cans of iced tea can’t go through security, whether they’re filled with marijuana or tea.

Story continues

Because he had less than 50 grams of marijuana on him, Russell only faced a citation and can be fined up to $100 in New York.

Neither Holmes nor Russell are likely to face a suspension from the league, since the NBA can suspend players for marijuana use, but that requires multiple failed drug tests.

More from Yahoo Sports: