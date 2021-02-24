Richaun Holmes with an alley oop vs the Brooklyn Nets
Richaun Holmes (Sacramento Kings) with an alley oop vs the Brooklyn Nets, 02/23/2021
Tuesday is the first day NFL teams can place the franchise and transition tags on players and in so doing protect their rights to those pending free agents.
Last month, most national draft experts had the Panthers picking Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. That has changed.
One down and six to go. Drivers weigh in on all the right turns added to NASCAR’s schedule after the road course race at Daytona.
David Rittich made 34 saves for his first shutout of the season and fourth of his career as the Calgary Flames beat NHL-leading Toronto 3-0 on Monday night. Rittich’s celebration at the final buzzer could be heard throughout an empty Scotiabank Arena. “I was just happy,” Rittich said of his howl.
Reports say player had to undergo a four-hour operation to save his eye
The Cowboys have no concerns about Prescott’s recovery from a fractured ankle and are willing and ready to do a deal now.
Gordon Hayward leaves fourth quarter with a right hand injury
The Lakers will waive guard Quinn Cook before his contract becomes guaranteed, a source says. Multiple people call a DeMarcus Cousins return unlikely.
According to NASCAR, the team owner brought a non-essential guest into the restricted competition area.
CHICAGO — Twenty-four months ago, two questions were hanging over the Chicago Bears as they launched into the offseason. How would the defense transition after the departure of coordinator Vic Fangio to the Denver Broncos? And who would the Bears get to replace kicker Cody Parkey — whom they had signed the year before to a four-year, $15 million contract with $9 million guaranteed — as the ...
All 11 USWNT starters stood for the national anthem Sunday, but fans have noted that the team is still experiencing internal issues related to race.
“I’m kind of disappointed.”
Jake Paul: He ready (almost).
Vencl said he felt great after emerging from his minute-and-half swim in water measured at 37 degrees Farenheit (3 C) and pumping his fist in celebration.The 38-year-old changed the location for the record attempt to a former quarry in Lahost, 62 miles north-west of Prague, from a glacial lake in Austria due to COVID restrictions which made international travel difficult.Vencl, who dropped into the water through one hole cut in the one-foot-thick ice before emerging from another, beat the previous record of 250 feet set by Denmark's Stig Avall Severinsen in October 2017 in southern Greenland.The Czech swimmer said he would have to wait eight to twelve weeks to receive official confirmation of his world record but added he felt "huge potential" in his attempt, saying "It was faster than I expected it. I felt great, after all, I trained a lot. I was under the ice three times for 75 meters (246 feet) during my training."
Look for the Cowboys to make a push to sign Prescott to a long-term deal and avoid a second franchise tag of $37.7 million in 2021.
The Rams lost seven coaching assistants this offseason, but after some hires and promotions coach Sean McVay has completed his staff for the 2021 season.
Fernando Tatis Jr. 's payday from baseball’s longest contract is not quite what it appears. The 22-year-old star shortstop signed a $340 million, 14-year deal with the San Diego Padres, the third-highest deal in the sport's history. Tatis agreed to receive money from BLA when he was just a budding prospect in exchange for part of his future salary.
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker expects to approach key pinch-hit situations with renewed confidence this season as he looks at the Braves' newly bolstered bench. More depth was added on Tuesday when the Braves finalized a $1 million, one-year contract with third baseman Jake Lamb that is not guaranteed. The signing adds another veteran bat to an already deep competition for bench spots in spring training.
Where are the Blue Devils in the computer rankings? Quadrant wins? How about bracketology?
Daniel Suarez fought through a messy final 15 laps for his best finish since 2019.