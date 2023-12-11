Richarlison over injury 'fear' with Tottenham star confident of building on brace

Richarlison is confident his recent surgery has lifted the “fear” he was playing through due to injury at Tottenham.

The Brazilian scored twice on his first start since pelvis surgery in November as Spurs made light work of Newcastle, running out 4-1 winners on Sunday.

Heung-min Son was moved out to the left wing as Richarlison operated through the middle in a fantastic return to form for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Postecoglou is equally as hopeful the 26-year-old is now in a much better place both physically and mentally, with the player having revealed in September he would seek psychological help for difficulties on and off the pitch.

Richarlison appeared far more comfortable and offers another exciting option for Postecoglou’s attacking line. With James Maddison injured and Heung-min Son bound for the Asian Cup in January, having the Brazil international fit and firing will be a major boost as Spurs continue in their pursuit of the top four.

“I believe, from now on, things will be better,” said Richarlison.

“The surgery has helped a lot, I saw a great evolution in training and I’m able to kick the ball properly, because before I had a ‘fear’, let’s put it this way, because of the pain in the pubis area.

“So now I’m 100 per cent and I believe that I can help the team a lot.

“It was an important match. The team evolved, we came from defeats at home, so I think it was important to win the three points against a great team.

“I think now we need to keep going, we're going to work during the week to be able to face the next match in the same way."