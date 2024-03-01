Richarlison injury: Tottenham striker faces up to a month out with knee injury

Injury blow: Richarlison (Getty Images)

Tottenham striker Richarlison faces up to a month on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury against Wolves.

It is a huge blow for player and club, with the Brazilian having scored nine goals in his previous 10 Premier League games.

Ange Postecoglou told the club’s media channels on Friday: “Going through from the last game, Richy picked up a bit of a knee injury so he's going to missing for two or three weeks.

"He's had a great middle part of the season for us and been a big contributor but that's kind of how his season has gone and we'll just have to compensate for him not being there."

Postecoglou later added in his press conference: “Richarlison's out three to four weeks, he picked up a knee injury in the last game so he's out for a while."

In Richarlison’s absence, captain Heung-min Son will lead the line, with Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson competing for the two supporting roles.

Pedro Porro is still sidelined (Getty Images)

Right-back Pedro Porro is also out, having failed to shake off the knock which ruled him out of the home defeat to Wolves. Emerson Royal is expected to again deputise.

In better news, fellow full-back Destiny Udogie is fit again and in contention to start against Palace.

“Destiny has a chance for tomorrow, he trained so we’ll see how he pulls up. Pedro is probably another week away.”

Elsewhere, Ryan Sessegnon is unlikely to play again this season after undergoing surgery on his right hamstring. It is a huge blow for the young defender, who returned in January after 11 months out with an injury on his opposite hamstring.

Back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster is sidelined for a couple of months with an ankle injury, while Manor Solomon is a week away from returning after knee surgery.