Richarlison heads Tottenham level v. Man United
Pedro Porro's excellent corner is met in mid-air by Richarlison, who beats Andre Onana to put Spurs back on level terms against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
The Pistons and Wizards, who have 10 combined wins, are making a trade.
Grubb has worked with Kalen DeBoer dating back to their days at NAIA Sioux Falls.
The Chiefs' defense did a great job limiting the Dolphins.
Yes, the Chiefs game is that cold.
The Chiefs didn't need any help against the Dolphins. But they got some on a late touchdown drive.
Meanwhile, shirtless fans braved the sub-zero temperatures in the stands.
A TCU layup in traffic in the game's final seconds sent the Horned Frogs to their second straight win over a top-10 team.
Texans QB C.J. Stroud is just 22 and starting his first career playoff game. Browns QB Joe Flacco is 38 and starting his 16th career playoff game.
Antonio Pierce went 3-1 in the AFC West in the final nine games to help the Raiders finish second in the division.
Bulls color commentator Stacey King called the reaction "classless" and "the worst thing I've ever seen in my life."
The former Alabama QB was as surprised as anyone.
The apparent commitment to UCF comes only four days after Williams parted with the University of Memphis and entered the transfer portal.
There are several well known and some very low-rostered players available to enhance your roster.
The Clippers are scheduled to move into Intuit Arena next season.
The bulk of the players on this week's list of priority pickups should be available in the majority of hoops leagues.
Saban retired on Wednesday.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Here's how to watch all six NFL wild card playoff matchups this weekend.
The AP announced its All-Pro teams on Friday.
In today's edition: A bonkers Belichick-Saban-Carroll stat, the NBA in Paris, the year of the senior in men's college hoops, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.