Richardton-Taylor, Heart River roll to Sidney, Mont. for weekend meet

Apr. 22—SIDNEY, Mont. — With a stout 23 points, the Richardton-Taylor girls track and field team finished in seventh during an 18-team meet in Sidney, Mont., while the boys team turned in 16 points, good-enough for 10th. Their Division B, Southwest Region compatriots/competitors in Heart River came away with 16 points for the girls and 10 for the boys.

Among the points-winners for RTHS's team were Marcus Cuevas, who ran a 55.04 in the 400 and a sixth-place ribbon, and Matthew Aune's fourth-place 800m time of 2:10.09 with Cuevas finishing in sixth in the same event at 2:11.05. Aune also took fourth in the 300m hurdles with a 45.11 and the 4x400m relay team of Cuevas, Tracy and Matthew Aune and Hadley Paulson finished with an eighth-place 3:50.3.

In the field-events, Kane Rivinius set a mark of 43' in the shot-put — good-enough for a bronze-ribbon — and threw a discus measurement of 126'11" and took home eighth.

For Richardton-Taylor's girls team, Juliet Redka earned eighth-place points in the long-jump with a 16'2.5" leap and Jenna Schutt was a blue-ribbon winner in the javelin at 116'8", with Evelyn Kuntz coming in at a fourth-place 100'2" in the same event. Grace Goetz, meanwhile, threw 90'4" in the discus at eighth-place and Eastyn Gebhardt was fourth in the shot-put with a 34'3.5" mark with Goetz coming in seventh at 30'9".

The Raiders' Redka ran a 51.56 and took fourth in the 300m hurdles, while also earning sixth in the 100m event at 17.81 seconds.

For Heart River, the points-winners for the girls included a 200m, seventh-place finish for Abby Talkington in a time of 28.8 and Holly Stuber's fourth-place spot in the 400m dash at 1:04.39. The 4x400 relay team of Abby and Hadley Talkington, Ava Walter and Stuber took fifth in the event with a 4:34.57 performance.

In the Cougars' girls field-events, Nizhoni Bailey finished in fifth in the javelin at 95'5" and Abby Talkington won a silver-ribbon in the long-jump with a 16'11.5 mark while also taking home seventh in the triple-jump at 33'3.5".

Heart River's boys points-earners included a first-place effort from Jayden Bailey with a javelin throw of 167'1" — more than 5-feet farther than any other hurler — but he was the lone-points winner for the Cougars on the afternoon.

Top-times/marks in individual events for the Raiders included: (boys) Aiden Dvorak, 100m dash — 15.39; Ephraim Grady, 200m dash — 27.98; and Tracy Aune, 1600m — 5:01.2; (girls) Juliet Redka, 100m dash — 14.37; Chloe Schmidt, 200m dash — 32.61; Chloe Schmidt, 400m dash — 1:10.9; Joelie Barton, 800m run — 2:55.97; Joelie Bartow, 1600m run — 6:44.92; Mariska Krank, high-jump — 4'6"; Chloe Schmidt, pole-vault — 6'6"; Mariska Krank, triple-jump — 31'2.5".

Top-times/marks for the Cougars included: (girls) Ava Walter, 100m dash — 14.76; Joslyn Stuber, 800m run — 2:49.97; Joslyn Stuber, 1600m run — 6:33.06; Ava Walter, 100m hurdles — 22.58; Sydney Froelich, 300m hurdles — 1:03.26; Natalie Kessel, shot-put — 29'1"; Nizhoni Bailey, discus — 80'6"; Laura Sitter, high-jump — 4'2"; (boys) Jayden Bailey, 100m dash — 12.96; Mason Kessel, 200m dash — 26.48; Lucas Brengle, 400m dash — 1:05.08; Lucas Brengle, 800m run — 2:26.49; Gus Tessier, 1600m run — 5:27.31; and Kooper Dye, discus — 67'11".

For more information about track & field in North Dakota, please visit the website at

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/NorthDakota/

, and for updates on Class B athletics keep reading The Dickinson Press.