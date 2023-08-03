Richardson's growth again on display at Colts Camp

Aug. 3—WESTFIELD — Thursday's practice didn't start well for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

On his second rep in 11-on-11 work, the 21-year-old seemed to stare down wide receiver Alec Pierce. Cornerback Darrell Baker Jr., in the midst of a strong training camp, broke late on the play and stepped in front of Pierce for an easy interception.

It looked like a continuation of Richardson's rough practice from Tuesday.

But, though it wasn't always pretty, the rookie bounced back this time around.

Working entirely with the first team for the second consecutive practice, Richardson finished 8-for-13 and threw his first touchdown of 11-on-11 work on a red-zone swing pass to running back Evan Hull.

"He's just getting that accelerated vision that he didn't have when he first came in because no rookie really knows the speed of NFL ball," wide receiver Michael Pittman said. "Whether you're a receiver, quarterback, lineman, quarterback, it's just different. So I think he's doing well."

It was a sloppy day for the offense overall.

In addition to the early interception, the first and second units were called for three penalties, and there were two fumbled snap and one snap that sailed high over quarterback Gardner Minshew's head.

There were plenty of rough spots throughout a day that focused on the high red zone (35-yard line in) and ended with a pair of two-minute drills.

But it said something that Richardson persevered.

He misfired on his first two attempts during his two-minute drill and faced a third-and-10. Then he took off out of the pocket and ran for a first down.

Properly jump started, he went 3-for-4 to finish a drive capped by a 58-yard field goal from new addition Matt Gay.

"Sometimes it's hard (to judge Richardson's running ability) because it's not live, and obviously when we get into game situations against opponents, then we'll get to really see it," Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen said. "But it is still good, right? You gotta go through that process and get different looks from the defense and see what's happening."

The maturation process is ongoing.

Tuesday saw Richardson finish 5-for-12 and toss his first interception on his final snap. Thursday was an opportunity to continue showing he can learn from mistakes and flush a bad day without it carrying over to the next one.

It's a process that starts behind the scenes, in conversations with the coaching staff while breaking down film.

"He's really genuinely open-minded, genuinely looking for coaching points, looking for coaching," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "As a coach, you love the guys that want to be coached. He's looking for — you're going to make mistakes at quarterback. There's a lot going on. There's a lot of things to do. It's not a position you usually play perfectly. You get to the end of a practice, you have a few plays that you want to get back or you want to go look at the tape and see what did you see? What happened here? What were you thinking?

"For us to be able to discuss those things, he's really eager to hear it. He takes good notes. We see him make a mistake on one day and then the next day, that same opportunity presents itself and he's fixed it. He's got it figured out. That's the game that we play, and that's the game that quarterbacks play in this league quite a bit. How much can you learn? How much better can you get? The good thing about Anthony — he's been really, really good about, like I said, genuinely being open-minded about receiving coaching, receiving feedback and it's been impressive to watch him turn that into improvement the next day or maybe the next week on the practice field."

The learning process goes both ways.

While Richardson is taking in coaching points and bringing his new knowledge to the field, his receivers are adjusting to his style with each snap.

On Tuesday, Alec Pierce and Richardson failed to connect on a deep ball that landed about a yard outside of the receiver's reach.

Two days later, Pierce took the blame for the incompletion and mentioned the play as a learning opportunity.

"He's got such a strong arm," Pierce said. "I saw it off his hand, and I wasn't thinking it was going as far as it was 'cause it came out kind of low, you know? I'm thinking it's more like, a little bit back-shoulder more. So I slowed down just that hair, and it made it just go over my fingertips.

"But I'm just learning stuff like that, just learning just trust his arm and always be running."

Through six training camp practices, Richardson seems to be winning over the locker room.

As he battles with Minshew (who was 10-for-15 with the second team Thursday) for the starting job, it's just as important to win the trust of his teammates as it is to win over the coaches.

The view from inside the huddle has been nothing but positive.

"I've been really impressed with him and the way he's come into the building every day," left guard Quenton Nelson said. "Just his work ethic and his poise in the huddle, for a rookie, has impressed me a lot. The growth I've seen from OTAs till now, you can tell that in the offseason time, he was at home, he was studying and he was working on calling the plays in the huddle and stuff. And I'm really happy with where he's at right now and the growth he's had."