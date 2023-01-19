Will Richardson: Team defense, improved health keying Oregon's recent upswing
Will Richardson joined Pac-12 Network after his double-double (11 points, 10 assists) helped Oregon men's basketball secure an 87-58 win at California.
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach-turned-NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doni entered Wednesdays game against the Atlanta Hawks with quite the automobile.
Rafael Nadal, the defending champion and top seed of the Australian Open, said he was “mentally destroyed” after suffering another injury setback on his way out of the tournament in his second-round meeting with Mackenzie McDonald.
Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says while playing in New England, even wins felt like losses.
Demetrious Johnson opens up about his pay during his time with the UFC.
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
Sean McVay announced Friday that he was returning as the Rams head coach for 2023. “I don’t want to run away from adversity; I want to run through it,” McVay said. It came several days after McVay told his staff that, with his future uncertain, he would allow them to pursue other opportunities. Hopefully, several [more]
The Lakers appear very interested in Cam Reddish, and the price may be right for them.
The focus at the LPGA's Tournament of Champions has shifted from honoring the best players in the sport to an oversight that’s calling into question the tour’s respect for its athletes.
A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts caught a great white shark while on a fishing charter in Florida. Campbell Keenan spent 45 minutes fighting to reel in the fish before it was close enough for him to see what kind it was. When it was close enough, the captain said it was a great white shark and everyone on the boat was "ecstatic," Campbell said.
By Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said today that his two-point conversion in Saturday’s win over the Chargers was not the play that was called. Lawrence said when he got up to the line of scrimmage, he looked at how the Chargers’ defense was lined up and quickly determined that he could lunge the ball forward and [more]
Emma Raducanu predicted that she and Coco Gauff will be “the next generation” of women’s tennis after they shared an electrifying match on Rod Laver Arena.
To avoid a stretch of 12 games in 12 weeks, USC will open its season with a Week Zero game against San Jose State. The Trojans have a bye on Sept. 16.
The Chargers fired former head coach Anthony Lynn after the team finished the 2020 season 7-9, which gave him a 33-31 record over four seasons. After a brief stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator last year, Lynn landed with the 49ers in 2022 as the club’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. San Francisco [more]
Kentucky basketball player makes classy gesture; Tom Izzo rings up John Calipari; Cincinnati Bengals concerns and more notes.
Coco Gauff won the battle of tennis prodigies on Wednesday at the Australian Open -- then said she "got lucky" on the way to defeating Emma Raducanu in straight sets. "Kudos to Emma," said Gauff.
Trump rescinded the team’s invitation to the White House after the Warriors star criticised his attacks against Black athletes for their on-field protests
Where will Tom Brady land in 2023 if he decides to keep playing? If you ask longtime friend Julian Edelman, it won't be back with the Buccaneers.
Baseball America has released their new Top 100 prospect list for the 2023 season, and five players in the Yankees system made the cut.