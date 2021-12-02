Will Richardson talks importance of Oregon men’s basketball improving every day and his evolving confidence
Pac-12 Networks' Rich Burk and Lamar Hurd catch up with student-athlete Will Richardson after Oregon men's basketball 71-65 victory against UC Riverside on Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Eugene. Richardson scores a game-high 17 points and adds five assists against UC Riverside. Oregon improves to 5-3 overall this season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.