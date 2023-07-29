Richardson takes first-team reps on Day 2 of training camp

Jul. 28—WESTFIELD — There's never been any question about Anthony Richardson's physical talent.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback is one of the most gifted athletes ever to step under center.

But the difference maker between the rookie starting Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and waiting longer for his official NFL debut likely will come down to intangibles.

Richardson's grasp on the playbook and command of the offense in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage will play nearly as big a role in his progression as his day-to-day performance.

The early returns have been encouraging.

"From where he was in OTAs to where he was today, calling plays in the huddle, the enthusiasm, the command of that huddle I thought was incredible," center Ryan Kelly said after Friday's training camp practice at Grand Park. "So to see him make those strides has been really awesome, and I'm looking forward to (continuing to work with him)."

Richardson took all of the first-team reps during the second session of training camp after veteran Gardner Minshew got all of the work with the first team Wednesday.

He responded with the play of camp so far — a 60-yard bomb to wide receiver Alec Pierce for a touchdown during 7-on-7 drills.

The quarterback extended the play by rolling to his left, then effortlessly threw back against his body for a long score that brought the crowd of 750 fans inside the events center to a roar.

It also served as a reminder to the wide receivers never to give up any rep.

"When you've got a guy like Anthony that can get out of the pocket and make those plays, big plays, come-off-scramble plays, that's something we talk about in the meeting rooms," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. "We work it in practice in little groups. And then when it comes up like it came up today, to create that big, explosive play to Alec was good to see."

The practice wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the rookie.

He forced a short throw in the flat that was knocked down and likely should have been intercepted. And he handed off to Zack Moss on one RPO before turning the corner and seeing nothing but green grass ahead.

Richardson's body language said it all in that moment. He knew it was a missed opportunity for a big play.

But that's what training camp is for.

The 21-year-old is simply focusing on improving with each snap, and he admits the battle right now is far more mental than physical.

"I feel like it's mental for everybody but especially for me," Richardson said. "Just diving into the playbook day by day, just studying it every single day. I feel like we got most of the playbook installed already. But (it's) just repetition, going over it every day. Definitely 100% mental for me right now."

There's an abundance of information being thrown the rookie's way right now.

Every experience is a new experience, and he's soaking in data from everyone and everything around him.

He's constantly asking questions of his coaches and teammates, trying to find out why a certain play worked in practice and how the defense might approach it the next time.

It's a coach's dream to have a player with immense talent and an equal hunger to improve.

The challenge is to make sure there's not too much on the rookie's plate at any given moment.

"It's a classic thing with a young player," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "Those guys are — you go from college to the NFL and you have a decent amount to learn just about how things work. How is training camp working? What's happening with the defense? What's going on? You're always excited as a coach to coach those guys, right? That's what we do. We want to give those guys a lot. We want to give those guys ways to get better.

"And we have really tried to make an emphasis of, we're going to set him up for success, give him every chance to learn and study and improve, but you have to be a little cognizant of — what is his workload? What is his physical workload? What is he doing in the weight room? What's the rest of his situation look like so you don't overwhelm a young guy with every single note you've ever learned in your coaching career. Sometimes there are young guys and you've got to teach the core of something and then build off of that. That's sort of what we have been trying to do."