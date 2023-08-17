Richardson solid, unspectacular against Bears

Aug. 16—WESTFIELD — Anthony Richardson was solid — if unspectacular — in his first outing after being named the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback.

With the Chicago Bears visiting Grand Park for the first of two joint practices Wednesday, the rookie faced former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' Cover 2 shell for the first time.

The defense is designed to choke off the deep ball and dare the quarterback to take the underneath throws. Richardson mostly put the ball where he should, completing 12 of his first 13 passes in 11-on-11 drills and finishing 15-for-19 in team drills without any particular throw standing out.

His deepest pass of the day — a 30-yard completion to tight end Pharoah Brown down the seam — was called back because of an illegal formation.

"We had called a few shots, and then he checked one down to the back off play action, which went down the sideline for about 10 or 12 (yards), which was really good," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. "And that's great growth, right? Like don't force it, right? Take the completions and move on from there. And ... we'll watch the tape and get the corrections made."

There will be plenty of things to iron out.

Richardson was "sacked" three times, with plays being called dead after Chicago defenders broke into the backfield and demonstrated they were in position to make a tackle.

The first-team offense also drew four holding penalties along side a handful of false starts.

The quarterback's biggest mistake came in 7-on-7 work when he forced a throw to rookie wide receiver Josh Downs over the middle and sailed the pass for an interception.

"That's the learning, right?" Steichen said. "That's the learning. Take what the defense gives you. We gotta be on the same page there. It starts with myself, starts with coaching and we're gonna get that cleaned up."

It looked as though Downs read the coverage and cut his route off, while Richardson threw the deep option instead.

It was a rare failure to connect for the rookie roommates on a day Downs caught plenty of passes. Three of his receptions came in 11-on-11 work.

"It feels good to be out there with AR," Downs said. "We're still learning each other on the field, just because we've only had 12 practices. Just having (him as) a roommate and out there as my quarterback, I couldn't ask for anything better. It's a blessing for us.

"He trusts me now, and I always tell him he can trust me. Even after he calls a play, I just slip a little, 'Hey, AR, look for me.' But, no, I like AR. He's a good dude. He's proving a lot of people wrong."

Richardson led two drives late in practice. One a four-minute drill to run out the clock, the other a two-minute drive.

He connected with Downs to convert on fourth-and-short and "win" the four-minute drill. The two-minute drive stalled near midfield when tight end Pharoah Brown couldn't come up with a fourth-down reception.

The 21-year-old still sees something new every day as his growth continues.

"I think with anything — from a rookie year to Year 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, you're still seeing (new) stuff," Steichen said. "And then once you get past Year 12, 13 and you're down the road like those guys have been doing for awhile, they've probably seen it all. So, yeah, always learning, always growing, always improving."

TAYLOR UPDATE

Jonathan Taylor again was not present during Wednesday's practice.

Indianapolis sent a statement on the situation prior to the two-hour session.

"Jonathan Taylor returned to Indianapolis to continue his rehab, however he had a personal matter arise," it read. "He is not currently with the team, and his absence is excused."

Steichen declined to elaborate further during his post-practice availability.

INJURY REPORT

Defensive end Genard Avery, wide receiver Ashton Dulin and right guard Will Fries left practice with undisclosed injuries.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, wide receiver Vyncint Smith, running back Zack Moss, linebacker Segun Olubi, center Ryan Kelly, tight end Jelani Wood, tight end Mo Alie-Cox, tight end Drew Ogletree and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner did not participate.