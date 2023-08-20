Richardson sits as Colts rally past Bears

Aug. 20—INDIANAPOLIS — The star attraction made just a cameo appearance Saturday night in the Indianapolis Colts' lone preseason home game.

To the displeasure of many in the announced crowd of 65,924 and more on social media, rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson did not play in the 24-17 victory against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium, with first-year head coach Shane Steichen noting the two joint practices this week played a significant role in the decision.

"To me, I look at those like a legit game," Steichen said. "You got all those reps, and a lot of starters didn't play on both sides of the ball (Saturday). And that was the decision that was made."

The quarterbacks who did play for the Colts acquitted themselves quite well.

Veteran Gardner Minshew got the start and played almost the entire first half, finishing 13-of-15 for 107 yards with a 4-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Juwann Winfree.

Perennial preseason hero Sam Ehlinger came on in relief and was 9-of-14 for 124 yards while also being the game's leading rusher with 60 yards on eight carries, including a 5-yard touchdown run.

The score was part of a fourth-quarter comeback that saw Indianapolis erase a 17-7 deficit. Running back Jake Funk provided the winning points on a 4-yard run with 4:28 remaining, adding the 2-point conversion for a 21-17 lead.

Kicker Matt Gay's 35-yard field goal capped the scoring with 1:10 to play.

"Back and fourth out there tonight, obviously came out with a victory which was exciting for our guys," Steichen said. "(I) like the way they finished there at the end, offensively and defensively."

Still, the overriding topic coming out of the contest was the absence of the No. 4 overall pick.

Richardson — who was named the starting quarterback Tuesday after winning a battle with Minshew — started just 13 games at Florida, and Indianapolis has repeatedly pointed to inexperience as the chief hurdle in the rookie's professional development.

In that light, the decision to sit him out for the entire second preseason game appears odd.

The Colts will travel to Philadelphia on Monday and hold one joint practice with the Eagles on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's final preseason tilt.

Steichen admitted his 21-year-old quarterback could see some action in that contest.

"We'll make that decision (on starters at a later date)," he said. "I mean, is it leaning towards possibly those guys playing in Philly? Absolutely. But I haven't made that decision."

This isn't Steichen's first go-around with preparing a rookie quarterback to start the season.

In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Steichen was the offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers when they selected quarterback Justin Herbert with the sixth overall pick.

There was no on-field work that spring, and all preseason games were canceled. In addition, Herbert took second-team snaps for much of training camp with veteran Tyrod Taylor expected to start the season.

A freak injury during the application of a pain-killing shot for Taylor, however, opened the door for Herbert to start. And he never looked back.

He completed 66.6% of his passes for 4,336 yards with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Herbert was a four-year starter at Oregon, who returned for his senior season despite the possibility of being the No. 1 overall draft pick.

But, if nothing else, it's a case study Steichen can call back on as he prepares Richardson for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"That was a unique year," Steichen said. "And we had to roll, and the first time we saw those guys was in training camp, and we'll run from there. So everything's unique in its own way, and that's our role right now."

TAYLOR UPDATE

Running back Jonathan Taylor wasn't in Indianapolis on Saturday as he attends to a personal matter, but Steichen said he is expected to return Sunday.

The head coach reiterated Taylor will not practice until he's medically cleared.

Speaking during the local television broadcast, however, Colts owner Jim Irsay took an optimistic tone on finding a resolution to the ongoing contract stand-off with the former NFL rushing champ.

"I know these things are always difficult," Irsay said. "I respect any time people are trying to fight for their position, for their families and all those things. I've been around it so long, I just think the biggest thing that I preach is 'OK, timing is everything.' We're really looking forward to him playing his way into being the Jonathan Taylor he was (in 2021), and we're really excited to have him.

"We want to do everything we can to support him and embrace him as a Colt because he's a great young man. Look, you have these (contract) problems. You never go in with no problems at all. These days you hope you have less contractual problems because the way the CBA (is).

"But you have them, and that's (why) I know Chris Ballard is going to work hard and try to get the waters as calm as they can (be) and go forward."

INJURY REPORT

Rookie cornerback Darius Rush (hip), linebacker JoJo Domann (calf) and defensive end Khalid Kareem (rib) left the game early.

Steichen also announced linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who sat out Thursday's practice for the first time during training camp, is in the concussion protocol.