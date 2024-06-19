Richardson signs on for 17th Cardiff Devils season

Mark Richardson played for hometown club Swindon Wildcats at youth level [James Assinder]

Defenceman Mark Richardson has signed a new Cardiff Devils deal that will mean a 17th season with the Elite League club.

Richardson will turn 38 during the 2024-25 campaign and first played for Devils as aged 19.

Since then he has played in three Olympic qualifiers for Great Britain and seven times in the IIHF World Championships in a 100-plus cap tally.

Devils head coach Pete Russell said: “Mark is an anomaly in this game. He is turning 38, but still manages to play a lot of minutes and plays the game the right way."

Russell added: “Richy leads by example, comes to work every day, trains hard on and off the ice, looks after himself, and is consistently solid night in and night out.

“We know what we are getting every game from him, and that is why he has been so valuable to the Devils and the National Team for nearly two decades.”

When the Elite League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Richardson went to Germany to play for EC Bad Nauheim in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga.

He previously left Devils for a short spell playing for Arlan Kokshetau in Kazakhatsan in 2012-13.

He has also played for Nottingham Panthers in 2007-08, splitting the following season between them and Basingstoke Bison.

The Panthers move means while Richardson will play his 17th Devils season, he is looking forward to his 19th in the Elite League.