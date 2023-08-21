Should Richardson be playing more in preseason?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley look at the Indianapolis Colts' decision to not play quarterback Anthony Richardson in preseason game number two and what it could mean for the team moving forward.
The Colts took a big swing on a talented QB in the draft.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
Let's examine some players ready to exceed expectations and overdeliver for fantasy managers this season.
The Colts' rookie QB had an up and down preseason debut.
Which coaches will use their starters in the first week of the preseason?
“His work ethic and his poise in the huddle, for a rookie, has impressed me a lot.”
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
