Will Richardson leads Oregon in back-and-forth battle over Villanova

Oregon men's basketball defeats Villanova by a final score of 74-70 on Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. Will Richardson drops 19 points and dishes out 8 assists as the Ducks improve to 3-4 overall on the season.