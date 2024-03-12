Richardson leads Fordham to 71-63 overtime win over Davidson in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Richardson scored a season-high 19 points and Antrell Charlton added five during a 10-0 run in overtime as No. 12 seed Fordham took down No. 13 seed Davidson 71-63 on Tuesday to begin the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Fordham (13-19) advances to play No. 5 seed VCU in the second round on Wednesday.

Fordham guard Kyle Rose tied it at 61-all on a layup with 2.1 seconds left in regulation. Charlton opened overtime with a 3-pointer as Fordham scored the first 10 points. Davidson's only points in overtime came on Connor Kochera's basket in the closing seconds.

Richardson shot 6 for 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Rams. Josh Rivera finished 6 of 7 from the field to add 14 points. Abdou Tsimbila had nine points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Kochera led the way for the Wildcats (15-17) with 24 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Grant Huffman added 12 points and five assists for Davidson. Reed Bailey had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.