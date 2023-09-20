Richardson Hitchins vs. Jose Zepeda: Date, time, how to watch, background

Background: Hitchins is a rising 140-pound contender from New York City. The gifted 25-year-old has already faced some solid opponents but Zepeda – a fellow contender with big-fight experience – arguably is his toughest test, at least on paper. Hitchins is coming off a shutout decision over previously unbeaten John Bauza on Feb. 4, his 11th consecutive victory over an opponent with a winning record. Zepeda is a three-time world title challenger known for his solid ability and grit, the latter of which was most evident in his Fight of the Year performance against Ivan Baranchyk in 2020. The 34-year-old from the Los Angeles area was stopped in 11 rounds by Regis Prograis in a fight for a vacant 140-pound title last November. He rebounded to shut out journeyman Neeraj Goyat on March 25. A victory over Hitchins would be a significant step toward getting a fourth title shot.