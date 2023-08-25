Richardson gives Colts a lot to love
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby break down what they love about the Colts' quarterback Anthony Richardson and where estranged running back Jonathan Taylor might land.
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby break down what they love about the Colts' quarterback Anthony Richardson and where estranged running back Jonathan Taylor might land.
Anthony Richardson is going to be a lot of fun to watch.
Many NFL teams would be better with Jonathan Taylor on the roster.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
Stay updated with Yahoo Sports as the 53-man deadline on Aug. 29 approaches.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
The Colts took a big swing on a talented QB in the draft.
Which route will you take to build a winning fantasy football team? Antonio Losada has you covered with a breakdown for each strategy.
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.
There are several second-year receivers ready to take their game, and fantasy managers, to the next level this season.
She's revealed her All-Breakout and All-Bust teams. Now, Kate Magdziuk turns her attention to whom she believes will be the top rookies of 2023.
The Cardinals added yet another QB option with Kyler Murray still on the mend.
Matt Harmon ranks the top-10 quarterback and receiver duos in the NFL for this upcoming fantasy football season.
There are two NFL preseason games set for Thursday night.
Most of the NFL wants to pass the ball, but not the Falcons.
How many times can the Clippers keep running this back on the same hopes and wishes before deciding to pivot in another direction?
Tight end continues to be fantasy football's toughest position to solve. Let's explore four candidates who could exceed expectations this season.
Simmons was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Jerry Jeudy reportedly needed help getting on and off the cart at practice.
EA Sports is set to release a new college football video game in 2024, but the compensation for stars like Heisman winner Caleb Williams still need to be ironed out.
Elliott finished 32nd at Watkins Glen and can't make the playoffs via points.