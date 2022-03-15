Richardson and Dante to miss NIT first round at Utah State

The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team will be without two huge pieces of the puzzle tonight in the first round NIT matchup against Utah State.

Both point guard Will Richardson and center N’Faly Dante will not be available due to non-COVID-related illnesses. Whether they have the same ailment or different issues was not conveyed to the media.

No matter what the illnesses are, this is a big blow for the Ducks. Oregon found out the hard way what it’s like without their starting point guard with losses to Washington State in the season finale and to Colorado in the conference quarterfinals.

But now the Ducks will be without Dante’s eight points and six rebounds per game. His presence and shot-blocking ability in the middle are key to the Ducks’ defense. Seven-footers Franck Kepnang and Nate Bittle will have to make those minutes up in Dante’s absence.

Richardson and Dante’s availability going forward should Oregon advance is not known. The Ducks and Aggies are scheduled to tip-off at 6 p.m. on ESPN tonight.