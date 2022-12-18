Will Richardson’s career-high 12 assists leads Oregon to blowout win over Portland

Oregon men's basketball defeats Portland by a final score of 78-56 on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Eugene. The Ducks improve to 7-5 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.