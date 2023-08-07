Richardson caps week of solid improvement

Aug. 6—WESTFIELD — The move — like so many performed by Anthony Richardson this summer — projected pure joy.

The rookie quarterback took a shotgun snap from the 2-yard line and outraced a defender to the edge. There was some traffic ahead, but Richardson saw nothing but opportunity.

As he split a final pair of defenders near the goal line, Richardson skip-hopped over the boundary for a 2-point conversion to cap a second straight outstanding practice.

Even from the sideline, it was easy to see the wide smile on the 21-year-old's face.

"I thought he had a heck of a day today," Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. "He was really solid, made some big-time throws. Obviously, (in) the two-minute drive, threw a nice touchdown right there in the end zone and then the 2-point play that he ran in. It was pretty good to see."

The week as a whole charted the kind of growth Indianapolis hoped to see from the No. 4 overall pick this summer.

Tuesday was one of the more challenging practices of Richardson's brief NFL career. Working primarily on third down and in the high red zone (from the 35-yard line), he was just 5-for-12 in 11-on-11 drills and threw his first interception of training camp.

Things improved during the next practice Thursday, but there were still plenty of rough spots in an 8-for-13 outing that included his first touchdown pass — to rookie running back Evan Hull — and another interception.

On Saturday, however, Richardson put together perhaps his best practice as a pro, connecting on his first seven attempts and finishing 9-for-11 with touchdown tosses to wide receiver Amari Rodgers and tight end Drew Ogletree.

So the anticipation built for Sunday's 105-minute session in front of a capacity crowd of 6,500 fans at Grand Park. Would Richardson carry over the momentum from his big day? Or would he revert to the struggles from earlier in the week?

It didn't take long to get an answer.

Richardson hit wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for a touchdown during the first team drill, and he finished 6-for-8 with three scoring strikes against the starting defense.

Richardson's other touchdowns went to wide receiver Alec Pierce and tight end Kylen Granson. The latter came from about 15 yards out to cap the two-minute drill at the end of practice.

The offense was given the ball at the 25-yard line with 46 seconds on the clock and no timeouts. Trailing by eight points, they needed a touchdown and 2-point conversion to "win" the drill.

Richardson accomplished it in three plays from scrimmage.

"Honestly, he's just so much more comfortable," linebacker Zaire Franklin said of the quarterback's performances over the past two practices. "Starting to find his rhythm, starting to find the version of his game in this offense at this level, which is great to see.

"Obviously, mistakes are still there. He's still a young player. But it's just encouraging to see that growth, especially from early on until now. So, obviously, take that momentum, roll it into the preseason, roll it into the season, and I think he can be special for sure."

The Colts open the preseason Saturday on the road against the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m.

Steichen hasn't tipped his hand as to the quarterback rotation for that contest but said more information will be forthcoming later in the week.

Through eight training camp practices, Richardson has taken the first-team reps four times, veteran Gardner Minshew has run with the starters three times and the two split the reps once.

Minshew was 14-for-18 working with the second team Sunday and ended practice with an interception to linebacker E.J. Speed in the two-minute drill.

The competition could extend throughout the preseason as Richardson continues to adjust to the pro game.

But his growth this week was a very positive — if unsurprising — step forward.

"I think when you get repetitions and you do things more and more, you are going to get more comfortable," Steichen said. "I think he's gaining confidence in the system and gaining confidence with his teammates. When you have that and you have the talent that he has, it's usually a good thing."