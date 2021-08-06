Richardson advances nominee for Planning Commission as Waybright steps down

Aug. 6—After advancing North Point Ministries' east Cobb megachurch complex earlier this week, District 2 Planning Commissioner Tony Waybright is stepping down.

Commissioner Jerica Richardson has tapped real estate executive David Anderson to take his place. His nomination will be considered for approval at the Board of Commissioners' regular meeting next Tuesday.

Waybright was appointed by former Commissioner Bob Ott. Richardson kept him on as she came into office in January to help shepherd a number of east Cobb cases through the zoning process.

Among those was the 33-acre complex at Johnson Ferry and Shallowford roads, where North Point Ministries hopes to build a 125,000 square foot apartment complex and 129 homes. Waybright moved to recommend approval of the project, which carried 4-1, but not without providing a host of stipulations and modifications to the design.

"That work is completely a credit to Tony and the community, and the input from everyone and the engagement," Richardson told the MDJ, adding she's still weighing how she'll vote on the case when the Board of Commissioners hears it later this month.

Of Anderson, Richardson said, "He's young, (with) fresh ideas, but still very keen on keeping the balance of our current plan, and making sure that we factor in that overall growth and just making sure it's a balanced approach (to zoning)."

A biography of Anderson provided by Richardson's staff reads in part, "David brings a breadth of experience working with municipalities and developers on key planning initiatives, including several years as an economic development consultant and a fellowship as a Project Manager at the New York City Economic Development Corporation."

A graduate of Harvard University and the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania, Anderson lives in east Cobb.