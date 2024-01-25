How Will Richard's huge game lifted Florida basketball to win over Mississippi State.

Will Richard led four players in double figures with a season-high 23 points. lifting Florida basketball to a 79-70 win over Misssissippi State at the O'Connell Center.

The Florida Gators (13-6, 3-3 SEC) won their second straight to improve to 8-1 at home this season.

Richard scored 18 points in the first half, helping Florida jump to a 43-34 halftime lead. The Gators led by as many as 17 points before Mississippi State went on a late 10-0 run, cutting UF's lead to 66-59 on an inside layup from Tolu Smith III with 4:34 left. But Richard answered with a 3-pointer to put Florida back up 79-69 with 4:11 left and from there, the Gators closed the game out.

Walter Clayton Jr. and Zyon Pullin added 15 points each UF and Tyrese Samuel had 12 points and 8 rebounds.

Florida will next play Saturday at home against Georgia (noon, ESPN2).

Here are three takeaways from the Florida win

UF basketball defense keeps MSU big man Tolu Smith in check

Florida did a nice job on All-SEC Mississippi State big man Tolu Smith III, holding him to 10 points on 5 of 12 shooting before Smith fouled out in the closing seconds. UF's swarming defense forced Smith into four turnovers.

A strong all-around floor game for UF guard Will Richard

In addition to scoring 23 points, Richard was active throughout the game with a strong all-around floor game, finishing with 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks and an assist. After struggling early in SEC play, Richard is starting to find his groove, scoring in double figures for the third time in his last four games.

UF basketball closes the game out at the free throw line

The Gators, who have struggled mightily from the free throw line this season, came up big from the foul line in the final two minutes. With Florida up 69-63, freshman forward Alex Condon made a pair of free throws with 1:32 left to put Florida back uo 71-63. Overall, Florida made 10 of its last 11 attempts from the line in the final 1:32 to finish the game shooting 85 percent (17-20) from the free throw line.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators baketball beats MSU Bulldogs