RICHARDS: Business About Town

Aug. 8—– Valdosta is getting another Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant. The new facility is planned for 1765 Norman Drive, which is in the general vicinity of the Valdosta Mall. Construction will be carried out by Diversified Commercial Builders Inc. of Kennesaw, according to the building permit. An opening date is not yet known. — Southern Fibernet, an internet service provider which offers high-speed connections to much of Lowndes County, is temporarily closing its brick-and-mortar office on Inner Perimeter Road to walk-in business, according to a Facebook posting from the firm. The closure is expected to last two weeks or more. "SFN practices safe COVID protocols and we appreciate your understanding," the posting said. Meanwhile, installations, repairs and new construction will continue. Payments and equipment returns can be made by calling (229) 232-8375 or by emailing info@southernfibernet.com. — The Piggly Wiggly supermarket in Valdosta's Castle Park shopping center should be open by now, following damage done Aug. 1 when a car slammed into the building. Store personnel earlier said the supermarket would be closed through Wednesday. — Valdosta State Prison will hold a number of job fairs around South Georgia in coming weeks. Starting salary is $34,144 annually with 12 paid holidays, job training and insurance. The fairs will be held in Valdosta, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Aug. 12, at Goodwill, 1000 N. St. Augustine Road; in Quitman from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aug. 18, at the Brooks County Public Library; in downtown Valdosta from 6-8 p.m., Aug. 19 at the Downtown Valdosta Main Street facility off North Patterson Street; and in Lakeland from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 25, at the Lanier County Public Library.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.