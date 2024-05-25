Will Richard to withdraw from 2024 NBA draft, return to Florida for senior year

Will Richard will reportedly withdraw from the 2024 NBA draft and return to Florida for his senior season, according to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.

Richard announced on April 17 that he would declare for the draft while maintaining his remaining college eligibility. He recently worked out with the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers before pulling his name from consideration.

Richard averaged 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 36 games on 41.1% shooting from the field. He produced six 20-point games, including a season-high 23 points and nine rebounds on Jan. 24 in a win over Mississippi State.

Florida Guard Will Richard will withdraw from the 2024 NBA Draft and return for his senior year, his agent @GeorgeLangberg of GSL Sports Group tells @thefieldof68. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 25, 2024

Richard will return to a team that adds three-star prospect Isaiah Brown next season. The team also secured commitments from Alijah Martin (FAU), Rueben Chinyelu (Washington State) and Sam Alexis (Chattanooga) via the transfer portal.

The Gators posted a 24-12 record this past season under second-year coach Todd Golden and earned their 23rd trip to the NCAA Tournament. The team lost to Colorado in the round of 64.

