Richard Torrez Jr Wins Silver in Super Heavyweight Division originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

American Richard Torres Jr lost to Jalolov Bakhodir of Uzbekistan in the men’s super heavyweight gold medal match.

United States boxer Richard Torrez Jr. earned silver after falling to Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov 5-0 in the super heavyweight gold medal bout.

Torrez had a chance to win the first U.S. gold medal for Team USA since Andre Ward won silver in Athens in 2004 and be Team USA’s first super heavyweight champ since 1984.

The United States has now completed its competitive events at the Tokyo Olympics.