Richard Sherman's touching message to Jason Verrett after season-ending injury

Sherm's heartwarming tweet to Verrett after season-ending injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just as he was revving up to make his season debut, Jason Verrett’s comeback is over before it even began.

It didn’t take long for the heartbreaking news to make the rounds on social media, with many current and former players extending well wishes to the veteran 49ers cornerback on Thursday.

Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, now an analyst on Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” broadcast, sent a heartwarming message to his former 49ers teammate.

San Francisco announced on Thursday that Verrett, 31, tore his left Achilles during practice on Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

Sherman, who spent three seasons with the 49ers, knows a thing or two about significant injuries. The former Stanford Cardinal tore his right Achilles tendon in 2017 and had to miss the rest of the season and the next year had off-season surgery on his left heel to shave bone spurs that were affecting his Achilles tendon.

Verrett was working to make a return from an ACL injury on his right knee, which he suffered in San Francisco’s season-opening win of the 2021 NFL season, ending his season.

Then, 423 days later, Verrett will miss yet another season due to injury.

Verrett was the No. 25 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-San Diego Chargers. He has suffered countless injuries during his eight-year NFL career, including two ACL injuries and now, his second Achilles tear.

Verrett signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in March 2019 and was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury seven months later.

When healthy, he's proven himself as a lockdown corner, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2015.

Facing yet another road bump, Verrett's comeback journey will be put on pause for another season.

