Richard Sherman's strong Tom Brady-Scotty Miller TD vs. Packers take

Sherman says Brady-Miller TD vs. Packers wouldn't happen vs. him

Richard Sherman wouldn't have let it happen.

The 49ers cornerback was being discussed in a Twitter thread and the topic came up about Tom Brady's touchdown pass to Scotty Miller at the end of the first half in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers, a play in which cornerback Kevin King somehow allowed the young wideout to get behind him and give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 21-10 halftime lead.

Sherman says he would have been in better position, and hence, wouldn't have allowed Miller to get a step on him.

He never throws that pass. I’m wider in alignment and on top. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 15, 2021

The thread began when former NFL cornerback Will Blackmon suggested Sherman could be a fit for the Packers in free agency.

Sherman told NBC Sports Bay Area back in December that he didn't expect a return to the 49ers, citing the team's tricky salary cap situation entering the 2021 offseason.

“I’ve enjoyed my time,” Sherman said to Maiocco in early December. “I’ve loved every moment of it. And I wish we could continue it for a couple more years, but it’s not looking likely.”

Although Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum advocated for Sherman to sign with his hometown Cleveland Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Saturday that the team is "not expected to heavily pursue" the defensive back in free agency.

Sherman should have plenty of suitors despite playing just five games in 2020, and clearly he remains motivated to produce for whoever he signs with next season.

