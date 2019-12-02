Richard Sherman's status for 49ers vs. Saints unclear with knee injury

Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt fractured his ribs Sunday in the 49ers' loss to the Baltimore Ravens, coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday on a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

But Tartt could be back on the field this week, along with cornerback Richard Sherman (knee) and nose tackle D.J. Jones (ankle), who also left Sunday's game due to injuries. Shanahan listed each of those players as "day-to-day."

Backup defensive lineman Jullian Taylor is expected to miss multiple games with an ligament injury to his elbow, Shanahan said.

The 49ers return to practice Wednesday in Bradenton, Florida, to begin preparations to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 14.

Second-year player Marcell Harris replaced Tartt and played the final 28 snaps of the team's 20-17 loss. Harris had one of the team's big plays when he took the ball away from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on a running play.

Tartt's availability will be determined by how much pain he can tolerate. Sherman's availability for Sunday's game at New Orleans also is in question.

Following the game, Sherman jokingly blamed his age and NFL experience for the injury that forced him out of the game for a brief period of time in the second half.

"Yeah, old man, you know?" he said. "Nine years."

Sherman was moving very gingerly after the game. Shanahan said he probably would already rule out Sherman from playing against the Saints, but he has a history of recovering quickly from injuries.

"Sherm with what he's done over his career, he's a guy I would never rule out," Shanahan said. "A normal person I'd probably rule out by the eye test."

If Sherman is unable to play, the 49ers will start Ahkello Witherspoon and Emmanuel Moseley at the cornerback positions.

Four players missed Sunday's game due to injuries, and Shanahan said he hopes to have three of those players – left tackle Joe Staley (finger), running back Matt Breida (ankle) and edge rusher Dee Ford (hamstring) -- back in action this week.

Backup wide receiver Dante Pettis (knee) is likely to miss at least another week, Shanahan said.

