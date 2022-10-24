Richard Sherman's Jimmy Garoppolo faith 'wavering' after loss to Chiefs

Sherman's faith in Jimmy G 'wavering' after loss to Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Richard Sherman has been an avid supporter of Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers, even proclaiming before the start of the 2022 season that his old squad would reach Super Bowl LVII and win.

But it was the Kansas City Chiefs who looked Super Bowl-ready after their dominant 44-23 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

And Sherman’s beginning to doubt his preseason prediction.

The former 49ers cornerback turned Amazon Thursday Night Football analyst was asked how much faith he still has in the 49ers QB after Sunday’s beatdown.

"It's wavering. No question," Sherman said on his podcast (h/t 49ers Webzone). "I mean, it has to be wavering. But again, they have come back from bigger holes than this. So the finger isn't just pointed at Jimmy G. It's everywhere right now.

"If this was a defensive battle like it was in Denver, and the other team only scored 11 points, and you still lost the game, then I'm sure it would be a lot more finger-pointing at Jimmy G. But they were moving the ball on offense. Sure, he missed opportunities when they had to have points, when they needed to have points. Those were missed [opportunities]. We have to get people stopped."

The 49ers were down by one and five yards away from regaining the lead, but Garoppolo's pass intended for George Kittle was picked off by Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams in the end zone. Garoppolo's interception was his fourth of the year.

Garoppolo completed 25 of 37 passes for 303 yards while throwing two touchdown passes, one interception and had a passer rating of 99.3.

In Weeks 1 through 6, San Francisco's defense ranked first and second in the NFL in yards allowed per game and points per game, respectively. But in Week 7, it allowed its most points of the season and the most given up by the 49ers in a home game since Oct. 11, 2009.

Sherman expects more from what's supposed to be one of the best defenses in the league.

"Forty-four points on the board is unacceptable for a top-five defense, and that's what they are," Sherman said. "They have top-five talent everywhere on the board, and they have to play better. And they know that, and they will. But right now, it's a lot of man-in-the-mirror kind of deal, conversations. Everybody's got to look and get that person fixed before they can point the finger at anybody else."

The 49ers will have a few days to regroup before a division matchup with the reigning Super Bowl champions in Los Angeles vs. the Rams.

